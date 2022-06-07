Telemarketer Hack
The truth is telemarketers like getting your voicemail, even though they don’t leave a message.
The fastest way to get rid of them is to answer the phone, cover the mouthpiece so they can’t even hear you breathing, and hold the line until they hang up.
They will decide that they have no need of wasting their time anymore with you, because it’s a universal sign that you are not interested in them. Try it sometime, it really works.
Americans First
I’m a veteran, and I know Ukraine needs help, but come on. Come on, Biden. Come on, America. We’ve got babies dying here in the United States because we can’t feed them formula, but we’re spending billions of dollars over there for what? Let’s take care of our own first.
Rough Roads
When is the state highway going to fix Route 34 from Chemung Street in Waverly to Fraley Road. You can lose teeth driving up through there.
Inflation
I was just wondering, is President Biden getting all this money from the inflation, or is it the big companies? I kind of think it’s the big companies.
Lawn Care Inquiry
Where can I get a lawnmower blade sharpened?
Contrast Between Presidents
At least President Biden isn’t spreading hate throughout our country like Trump did.
Marijuana Musings
I’d like to congratulate the Village of Waverly and New York State for legalizing marijuana. Over Memorial Day weekend, I caught eight kids between the ages of 10 and 15 smoking marijuana. You guys ought to be proud of yourselves. What are you trying to do, join Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and Hochul?
Patty Mac’s Take: Hopefully your first call was to the police department and not Soundoff as that is still illegal under the new marijuana laws in Waverly.
Source of Murder
To the guy who called in about the guns — guns don’t kill people, people kill people. Get it straight.
Protection from Tyranny
To the people who want all the guns taken — what do you think China and Russia are doing when nobody’s got guns in the United States.
Debt Forgiveness
Let’s talk equity. President Biden just relieved student loans to $10,000. Well I got a $10,000 debt at Tioga Downs. Can he give me some money for that? I’m waiting for the check in the mail.
Editor’s Note: The federal government has yet to pass legislation regarding widespread relief of student loan debt. Recently, students of the now-closed Corinthian Colleges system had their debt forgiven after the company was found to have committed fraud.
Time for Impeachment?
What more does it take to impeach Biden? He’s already destroyed our country. Also, the firemen should be paid. It’s the best thing they can do.
Accessible Healthcare
I just read in the paper about the walk-in mammogram program at Guthrie this week? What happened to the program that offered pap smears and mammograms for women who could not afford them? That was a very good program, and I wish they would bring it back.
A Woman’s Body
I am responding to the current women’s mantra of “my body, my choice.” A woman’s body is the body she was born with. I weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Now I am an adult woman. If I want a tonsillectomy or appendectomy, that is certainly my choice. It cannot be my choice to abort the living body of Sue Ellen or Zachary from my womb. They deserve to live 80 years in this beautiful, amazing world.
Another Shooting
I see they had another shooting in a Democrat state. Maybe they ought to defund the police more.
A Solution to Abortion
Those who believe that abortion is murder must also believe that the father is an accomplice to the crime and must be treated accordingly. If the men are held accountable for their actions, the problem will most likely go away.
