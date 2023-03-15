Editor,
Ethics is the only word you need to guide you through today’s political landscape. Ethics is what guides us to tell the truth, keep our promises, or help someone in need. There is a framework of ethics underlying our lives on a daily basis, steering us away from unjust outcomes. As is obvious from the words of Fox, Trump and his enablers, truth doesn’t matter.
It is remarkable that many of the people who are supporting the lies are members or have been members of boy/girl scouts, Knights of Columbus, Masons, churches and religious groups whose very basic principles are in direct conflict with MAGA. They are lying to themselves which is the worst thing possible. If you can’t be true to yourself then you can not be true to anything or anyone. Those who support the lie are not friends of democracy and should be treated as traitors.
The best way to impact FOX is to boycott the advertisers who support FOX. They are co-conspirators and hitting them economically may cause them to stop being co-conspirators in trying to take down our democracy. Their ads are supporting the big lies. You can google who advertises on FOX and write to them letting them know that as long as they support FOX, you will not buy their products. Also let outlets where their products are sold know that you will no longer do business with them. Picketing will get media attention.
Will this cause some inconvenience and maybe a little hardship? The answer is yes. But so did rationing during WWII. We are in a war. If you don’t realize that fact you are blind to the evidence. Dealing with FOX and MAGA is like dealing with the Russians. You can’t believe a thing they say and by extrapolation that means you can’t accept the claims of FOX advertisers. The way to hurt FOX is by reducing their income from advertisers. That means boycotting the co-conspirators.
If you feel strongly about protecting our democracy boycotting is a way, we can pressure the co-conspirators of the big lie. If you have friends who continue to support MAGA you are going to have to make a decision. What if any interaction will you have it the future with them. How will you know when they are telling the truth since they are incapable of it at this point.
Eleanor Roosevelt said, “Some people are going to leave a mark on this world while others will leave a stain”. Trump and MAGA have left stain on our democracy that needs to be cleaned up. It can start with letting advertisers know that support of FOX NEWS is going to cost them business. It is not often that the ordinary person can affect what is going on in politics but right now we have that opportunity. Don’t be faint of heart. Take the time to write to FOX advertisers and stop buying their products. We can make a difference.
“The deterioration of every government begins with the decay of the principles on which it was founded.” — Charles-Louis De Secondat
John Schamel — Chemung, N.Y.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.