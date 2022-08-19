Editor’s Note:The following letter to the editor was also submitted as an open letter to the Sayre School Board at its last meeting. The author also submitted the letter to Times for publication.
When I received my copy of the Morning Times of Aug. 6 it was the first time, I became aware that the Sayre football program was; in jeopardy.
The headline reads, ‘This isn’t just a football problem’ and as I read the article, I realized that there were more serious problems and that the football was just the tip of the iceberg.
But the football issue has not been resolved and that is an immediate problem. That’s what I want to discuss this evening.
I think that we can all agree that Covid, face masks, quarantines, vaccine confusion, remote learning, social media and economic and political problems have had an adverse effect on the students.
Let’s fast forward to today. School is about to begin and students are looking forward to a new school year with optimism. It’s a time to renew old acquaintances, make new friends and enjoy social activities. This is particularly true of the senior class and their experiences of their senior years will last a lifetime. Take a minute to reflect back on your memories of your senior years.
Well, it’s the first day of school and then the rumor circulates — there will be no football program.
Will they be disappointed? You bet they will.
But I came here tonight because this does not have to be the case.
Many colleges in recent years cancelled college football and adopted intra-mural programs. There is no reason Sayre can’t do the same.
Here is my proposal:
Adopt an intra-mural program made up of 4 to 6 teams with 8 players each. Two teams will play each Saturday at the stadium. The first game will start at 1 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m.
And to liven things up there will be cheerleaders, mostly girls but maybe a boy or two.
And oh yes – what kind of game would it be without a marching band?
And for those who got hungry there would be a snack bar and possibly a raffle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.