Half a century ago, 25-year-old me posed a question to a 75 year old uncle: “What does it feel like to be three quarters of a century old?” I don’t have any idea what kind of response I expected to hear, but the old gentleman paused very briefly, considering his answer: “I don’t know,” he said, a slightly bemused expression on his face. “It doesn’t feel like anything special at all. It’s just another number.” He chuckled a bit at that realization.
My own 75th birthday is two months down the road, and that 1972 question seems as pointless to me now as it must have felt to Uncle Harold at that time.
I expect some snot-nosed whippersnapper, barely into his or her 25th year, will ask me what it feels like to be so ancient…and I’ll be compelled to thrash the tar out of whichever gender is standing there. Hopefully I’ll be able to tell just by looking at them.
The additional 50 years have provided an immeasurable number of opportunities to gain perspective on what the years really mean, but don’t think for a minute that wisdom is an automatic companion to aging.
Looking back to 1972, I see a young military veteran whose limited experience left him way more self assured than he had any right to be. Halfway to a degree in broadcast communications, this rough-cut stone had no polish and no sense of humility at all.
What has occurred to me is this: the years by themselves mean absolutely nothing. It’s how you fill them that has meaning. I recommend filling them more with people than with money. Don’t get me wrong…money is really kind of handy, and I’d always like a little more than I’ve got. Live comfortably, but focus on relationships. People are what’s important. Don’t look at old people as used up, having nothing more to offer…they’re fantastic. Don’t look at youthful generations as too inexperienced to have anything to say that’s worth listening to. Talk, but more than that, listen. Never get to a point where you think you don’t need to learn anything more, that you’ve already got all the knowledge you’ll ever need.
Read. If not books, magazines. Nothing keeps a mind more active and open than letting yourself into worlds created by others. Fantasy and science fiction are the literature of “What if…?” And that’s a wonderful question to ask. You don’t need a degree in astrophysics to use your imagination.
If you just can’t get into SciFi, no problem. There are a thousand other genres of literature, a thousand specialty magazines–the how-to stuff is incredible…turns words into actions. Keep your mind busy. The years mean nothing…it’s how you fill them that counts.
I almost hate to write this: pay attention to the news. Know what’s going on, based on facts you may have to dig for, rather than the talking heads on “News” channels across the dial. Don’t listen only to the opinions that line up with what you want to believe. Traditional news has morphed into opinions from people posing as authoritative figures, and it doesn’t matter what side of the fence you’re on.
There are times, like this evening as I write, when I sit here and just shake my head at the way this world has rolled off the rails over the past half century. I would love to be able always to find a lighthearted nugget to prattle on about. I love to laugh. I love to make others laugh, or at least smile over a relatable incident that crosses my mind. I am genuinely sorry that this does not appear to be one of those nights. Have you ever wanted to just grab the uber-powerful by the lapels and shake the stupidity out of them? That last sentence, by the way, was heavily edited on its way through my mind and down to my fingertips at the keyboard.
Sitting here, I have to admit I worry for the 25 year-olds of today. What kind of world will they be taking their grandchildren out to play in? I feel like, as I approach three quarters of a century, I may be in the last generation on the planet that can look back to a time when there was hope and brotherhood among the people of the world. It saddens me that that sense of brotherhood is slipping away on our watch.
In its dark lyrics, a cautionary tale from Bob Dylan’s 1964 song and record album of the same name:
The Times They Are A-Changin…
“Come senators, congressmen, please heed the call
Don’t stand in the doorway, don’t block up the hall
For he that gets hurt will be he who has stalled.
The battle outside ragin’
Will soon shake your windows and rattle your walls, for the times, they are a-changin’
Come mothers and fathers throughout the land
And don’t criticize what you can’t understand
Your sons and your daughters are beyond your command
Your old road is rapidly aging
Please get out of the new one if you can’t lend your hand
For the times, they are a-changin’ “
Fifty-eight years ago, we young people hailed this as a kind of battlecry…all these years later, not a lot has changed. And that is to be lamented.
