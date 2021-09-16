Editor,
It’s Sam Bennett’s, or anyone else’s, right to hold a rally for whatever cause they like, even a bad cause. But comparing immunization records and public health restrictions to the badges of shame that the Nazis forced on their victims is not only ridiculous but shameful — incredibly, stunningly vile. Mr. Bennett owes an apology to the memory of the murdered Jews of Europe, to every living Holocaust survivor, and to every one of their descendants and family members.
There were anti-vaccination fanatics acting much like this during the campaigns against smallpox, against polio, against measles and a hundred other illnesses humanity has fought. History will remember the current batch in the same way we remember those: As, at best, misguided and foolish, and at worst, selfish, childish, irrational, and a danger not only to themselves but to everyone around them.
If it were only themselves they threatened, I’d say, have at it and good luck to you. But every person who refuses vaccination for no better reason than the “I don’t want to!” of a toddler’s tantrum is another opportunity for the virus to spread to others, to evolve and mutate into a new form; is, in the end, another hospital bed that could’ve been filled by someone who hadn’t loudly and proudly proclaimed their right to get sick and to make others sick.
For more than a year-and-a-half now, humanity has been fighting a new and dangerous virus. It’s astonishing and profoundly discouraging how many people have not only refused to help in the fight, but have thrown themselves passionately into fighting on the virus’ side.
Alan Caum
Athens
