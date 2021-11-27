The season of memories is upon us. We seem to go from January 2nd to the third week of November in a relatively reasonable state of mind overall, our lives an ever-accruing collection of mostly routine goings-on.
And then, something weird happens. A huge percentage of the population plummets from the precipice into an abyss of maddened frenzy and panic. And for the most part, we seem to love it.
I believe it must be as much the memories and the traditions mingling with the anticipation of great things that make this time of year so charged with excitement.
Oddly enough, one of my own memories of the run-up to Thanksgiving should be a bad one...the polishing of the good silverware. It always seemed to fall to the Little Kids to have to get that nasty smelling jar of some kind of creamy stuff to smear around on all the special knives, forks and spoons with a grimey cloth that instantly became like holding the snot rag of someone with a bad head cold. Yet here I am, all these years later, looking back in my mind at my sister and me diligently buffing away, and I smile about it.
I suspect the Big Kids were all outdoors jumping in piles of leaves or shooting baskets at the old net-less rim that was nailed to a wall of the lumber mill adjacent to our lawn.
Year upon year Sue and I took our places at the Kids’ Table, feeding on the scraps that were thrown to us. Well...no, I made that part up. I’m pretty sure we feasted pretty well, but I’m equally sure the Big Kids managed bigger dessert portions. From our vantage point the plates on the Big Peoples’ Table were hard to see, especially with assorted aunts and uncles and our grandmother all crowded around it as well. In any case, we survived and grew into real people ourselves eventually, but we were always just a bit thinner than the Big Kids.
They were great years.
Over time, some of the older faces disappeared from the table, to be remembered in the saying of Grace before diving headlong into the mounds of mashed potatoes and gravy, the stuffing (one huge bowl out of the oven and one smaller bowl, moist and hot, from inside the turkey), an incredible array of delectibles, so delicious that even the veggies were worth trying.
And then there were new faces, sisters in law, and not long after, new kids for the Little Kid Table. They always got the biggest portions of dessert. Go figure!
Thanksgiving dinner in military chow halls was always a highlight of the day--the year, for that matter. The one I remember most was the one served to us at Diyarbakir Air Station in Turkey. All of the base civilian employees were Turkish, and they were all our friends. They were as excited to feed us a huge feast as we were to eat it. It was everything you would expect to find in your mother’s kitchen, but every dish was fairly dripping with cooking oil. That was just the way it was...and it was okay. Not a complaint to be heard. What was heard--every day at every meal — a whispered request all the way down the serving line: “Hey, sir, I give you money, you buy me Zippo at BX?” We were strictly forbidden from buying from the Base Exchange for our Turkish friends. So of course it happened all the time. Turks loved Zippo lighters.
I grew my first mustache in Turkey because all Turks (men) wore a ‘stache, and I figured I’d try to blend in. It didn’t work.
College dining halls tried very hard to make a special event of Thanksgiving feasts, although most of us preferred walking downtown for a Highway Pizza...to this day, the best pizza in the history of pizzas. That assessment may be enhanced by the type and amount of accompanying libations, but I can’t say with any degree of honesty that I remember for sure.
This year, after some three decades of being the family gathering spot for Thanksgiving, we’ve passed the torch. We’re okay with that. Our newly-returned daughter (lived in Pittsburgh and surrounding environs for 23 years) has willingly--I believe--taken the lead. A whole new set of traditions begin, and never ending memories for the cast members, old and new, will carry on.
Indulge yourself, both in food and in memories. Raise a toast, or at least a thought, for those whose chairs are now empty, and be thankful for the times they were with you.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.