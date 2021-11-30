Curious
What is being built on Elmira Street between Lowe’s and Arby’s?
Editor’s note: A Mavis Discount Tire store is going in there.
Legislative raise
Our PA legislature will receive a five percent raise. They cannot raise the minimum wage above $7.25. They will spend thousands of taxpayers money to investigate the 2020 election. Really!
China
China and Russia don’t have to get in a war with the United States. Biden and the Democrats are gonna give it to ‘em.
Wasting money
How much Bradford County taxpayer money is Commissioner McLinko wasting in his futile (but attention-grabbing) lawsuit that is intended to keep our citizens from voting? Combine this with the encouragement he gave the January 6 attempt to overthrow our Democracy — haven’t we had enough of him embarrassing us?
Masks
Can we reestablish the wearing of masks and the social distancing of six feet guidelines again until this pandemic is fully over? And please, please, please, this time can we do so while people are seated in bars and restaurants while dining? It is the practice of our elected officials that when you are seated in a restaurant eating and drinking you are immune to the virus. That’s not true. It can spread in there as easily as it can otherwise. We need the masks and six-foot social distancing until the last person is recovered from the coronavirus and COVID-19.
PennDOT
You have to wonder what’s happening with PennDOT and the management that is supposed to be overseeing road construction. Here they spent all this time and effort to pave Mohawk Street, where I live, and yet across the street a construction company came in and dug up part of the road and had to patch it when they re-did it.What in the world is going on that they couldn’t get their act together and do whatever repairs — do whatever is necessary — before they did the permanent paving of the road. This was a permanent paving job, not something that is supposed to be dug up and repaved over in a patch job. Get your act together, PennDOT.
Biden’s great plan
Skyrocketing gasoline prices are fueling the flames of inflation. President Biden signed a bill releasing 50 million barrels of oil from our national reserves. What happens when that well runs dry? Hopefully, we won’t need those barrels for Biden’s next emergency. He should send President Trump a Christmas card thanking him for buying all those barrels when the price was lower. God save America.
Misinformation
People really need to stop putting misinformation on Facebook. There was a post on Facebook that said electric cars were going to cost $100,000 and it doesn’t matter how much of a tax break you get nobody can pay $100,000 for a car. According to the car prices that were printed in September of 2021, the base price starts at $34,000 to $39,900 and there’s a tax credit of $7,500 for buying electric cars. If people are too lazy to investigate where the information came from they shouldn’t be posting on Facebook.
Legal question
I’m not really up on the law, but how can somebody filming a crime be convicted of murder? If I see somebody robbing a bank and I film it, do I get charged with robbing a bank also? What’s wrong with this justice system?
Congrats
Congratulations to the Morning Times on keeping the local people up to date on the marijuana law being considered in Waverly. The problem: Mass confusion. Waverly opts out, Hornell N.Y. opts out, Owego N.Y. — 18 miles away from Waverly — opts in. It is time for our elected state officials —Sen. Fred Akshar, Sen. Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Chris Friend — to make a statement to to local media on their position on the law. Remember: They were there when the law was passed. The Morning Times Editorial board should contact them for their comments immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.