Editor: Land of the free and home of the brave. Thanks to those that came before us and many that are still here that have kept us free. Some are still living with catastrophic injuries and we thank them for their sacrifices, and others their lives. Now we need to try and keep this country free for those that follow us, and pray to God we can do it.
From government statistics over 7 million men between the age 25 to 54 have dropped out of the labor market. The unemployment rate is listed at about 3.5 percent, but these people are not in that number because they are not looking for a job. Many have good reasons, but many are gaming the system and living off government handouts, like free school meals, food banks and cupboards and government handouts for food, fuel allowances and other. Illegal immigrants are being subsidized by the federal government, and are taxing the states tax payers also. It is free if you are getting it, but somebody has to pay for it, or again increase the country’s national debt. The states can’t do that.
Forecast for employment in 2023 doesn’t look too promising at the present time as a lot of major corporations, including Amazon, IBM, and most of the large tech companies, have announced a large number of layoffs at the present time. Interest rates are still rising and you can’t do like the federal government and vote yourself a higher debt limit. Try that with your credit card company. See if you can negotiate a higher debt limit on your credit cards. It won’t happen. With the present interest paid on the country’s national debt for fiscal year 2022 nearly 400 billion dollars and it is projected to be 1.2 trillion by the year 2032. (That’s interest only)
Presently the overall national debt is over 31.5 trillion dollars. Since President Biden took office two years ago it has increased 3.6 trillion dollars. That means the country spent 3.6 trillion more than was received in all forms of income. I think if you listen to the President, he claims to have cut the deficit by 1.7 trillion. You can try to figure out that math.
Congressional polls and TV media polls are even lower than the presidents. Everybody says “throw the bums out, except my congressman or senator”. Probably about every month your congress person or senator announces a few million dollars for this or that projects in their districts. All they care about is reelection and getting that next photo op. The president does the same thing.
It is beginning to look like the president is in the “lame duck” stage of his presidency. How could anyone be elected with the terrorist controlling the southern border and hundreds of Americans dying daily from the drugs they bring into the country? Biden stands up and says he is proud of all the fentanyl and other drugs that the over worked, and under staffed border patrol agents seize, but won’t talk about all of the stuff that gets through and wouldn’t even bring it up with the Mexican President. These cartels are as bad, if not worse than ISIS. More Americans are dying from the drugs being smuggled in than are being killed in the Ukraine/Russia war. We are really ripe for more terrorist attacks with the hundreds of thousands of “got-a-ways” that the border patrol doesn’t have enough people to catch.
The handling of the country’s energy business has been a disaster. The shutting down of pipe lines, rather than building more. I don’t think most people have a big problem with using some solar and wind energy, but we still need all of our present sources of energy until something else is viable. It isn’t as simple as turning a switch on and everybody gets a government subsidized electric car. The government doesn’t have any extra money.
It still looks like the Chinese will be governing Taiwan before Biden leaves office. They will do it one way or another, and then good luck getting the computer chips we sorely need for many products, including cars.
Remember to pray for the presidents health, and for the country.
Ray Rinebold — Chemung
