A long road ahead
I’ve lived in Sayre my whole life, 76 years, and I’ve never seen the streets as bad as they are. Every street you go down there’s all these bumps and holes and whatever. They just can’t fix it right, I don’t know what’s going on. It’d be nice if they could get one street done completely first before moving on.
Here’s your sign
Democrats: Put a sign out in your front yard that says “free meals, free beds.”
Ancient Earth
The ancients were right when they said that planet Earth is the only inhabited planet in the universe. By the way, the Lord said that Satan was the god of this age.
Job theft
What are the Democrats going to do when the illegal aliens come and start taking all of their jobs?
Sayre Salvage
I’ve been trying to get a junk vehicle on Chemung Street in Sayre off the street. The last time it was inspected was June of 2021. It has been sitting there and I turned in a complaint to the Borough manager, the Code Enforcement Officer, and reported it twice to the Borough Hall, and I talked to the mayor, and it’s still sitting there. I don’t know why they won’t remove it. There is an ordinance for that.
Simple as that
You know the government is so worried about the immigrants crossing the border by Mexico, why don’t they just put them on boats and planes and sent them back where they came from? Simple as that.
Moving on from Trump
Remember this: If Republicans abandon Trump, it won’t be because of his long list of offenses against decency and constitutional government. It will be only because at last, they are sure he cannot win another election.
What climate change?
These morons that are pushing this global climate change, they don’t know what the hell is going on.
Dress code
One organization praised John Fetterman for being a new trend-setter in the Senate. It looks like he wears a different colored hood for every day of the week. He was seen wearing shorts last week. Does he realize that the Senate has a strict dress code? We don’t want any bums strutting their stuff around the chambers. Will he shape up?
Time will tell
In November, the inflation rate was only 7.1 percent. The experts thought it was going to be much higher. Does anyone realize that two years ago under then President Donald Trump the inflation rate was only 1.4 percent? If I did my math right, that is a 500 percent increase in two years. Is President Biden still dumping one million barrels of oil each day from our national, strategic reserves in the market? Or has that been totally exhausted? Is that what’s keeping the price of a gallon of gasoline down? Time will tell.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.