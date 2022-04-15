The Moravian church grew from a small group of Protestant dissenters in Germany to a global church with its most important American center at Bethlehem, PA.
I 741, the Moravians established a mission in Pennsylvania which was intended to convert the Lenni Lenape (also known as Delaware Indians). The community was established on Christmas Eve and was named Bethlehem after the biblical town in Judea. The Bethlehem community eventually established settlements at Sheshequin (Ulster) and Wyalusing. Ulster was considered a mission of Wyalusing.
Clement Heverly noted Bradford County Historian published local history in his newspaper The Bradford Star weekly. The following is an account that appeared in the February 24, 1910, edition of the paper.
The missionary’s house at Ulster was built February 16, 1769, of square pine logs donated by James Davis, which he had prepared for a dwelling for himself. This served also as a church until July of the next year, when a chapel was erected, surmounted by a cupola containing a bell. (This building stood near the site of the Ulster Presbyterian church, which was recently converted to the Ulster Township building). Ettwein served the mission from July 28 until August 22 of the year 1770. In this interval (August 16) Roth was married to Maria Agnes Pfingstag at Bethlehem, and also received ordination to the full work of an evangelist. At the end of the year 1770 the mission numbered 58 souls. On May 28, 1771, the Susquehanna rose to an unprecedented height, inundating both the towns of Sheshequin and Wyalusing. At Wyalusing great damage was done by the water sweeping off fences and stock, and covering the corn, just coming up, with mud. At Sheshequin (both sies of the river in the Ulster and Sheshequin area were called Sheshequin in the early days) the inhabitants were compelled to take to their canoes and retire to the wooded heights back of the town.
The character of the Christian work at Sheshequin, the employment and habits of the people, did not differ materially from those at Wyalusing. It was not so large a place nor so exclusively a Moravian town; but the good work done there was not in vain. The mission continued to increase in numbers and usefulness until the migration, at which time it numbered 60 souls. Aware of the difficulties clustering about the Susquehanna missions, the Delaware chiefs sent an invitation to the converts at Wyalusing and Sheshequin to remove to the west, where they would be supplied with land. This invitation the Wyalusing Indians were not prepared as yet to accept, although during the years 1770 and 1771 several families, both from Wyalusing and Sheshequin removed there. After a full and careful deliberation in which the growing difficulties of their present situation and the promised advantages of the West were freely canvassed, they unanimously resolved to accept the offers of the Delaware chiefs, and emigrate to the West, Measures were at once set on foot to carry into effect the resolution of the Susquehanna converts. Zeisberger repaired to the Tuscarowas Valley where, gathering the Delaware converts about him, they proceeded to clear ground, build huts, and make other needed preparations for the reception of their eastern brethren. A Wyalusing and Sheshequin, surplus stock and grain were sold, canoes were built. And other arrangements made for their departure.
In the month of May 1772, their preparations for the journey being in a state of great forwardness, Ettwein, at their request, was sent to Wyalusing to superintend the journey. The emigrants were divided into two companies; one under Roth were to go by canoe down the North and up the West Branch as far as the Great Island (Lock Haven) where they were to meet the company who were to go overland with, the horses and cattle, the heavy articles being transported by water. Early on the morning of June 11, 1772, they met for the last time in their chapel in town for divine worship. At the close of the service, the canoes were laden, the bell was taken from its turret, the window sashes were removed from the church and the dismantled windows nailed shut with boards. Says Ettwein: “At 2 o’clock in the afternoon brother and sister Roth set out in their canoe, followed by others, 30 in number. Timothy who carried the bell in his canoe, rang it for some time as the squadron moved down the stream, never to ring out its calls to the house of prayer o’er the waters of the lovely Susquehanna. One hundred and forty souls went with brother and sister Roth; with me by the overland route, were 54. There are others also to proceed from Sheshequin so that the entire migration will number 211 souls. A short time before our departure the measles had been brought to Wyalusing from Sheshequin, which place had been infected by a white man. The epidemic soon appeared among the party with Roth, and a maiden of my company was taken with them on the third day out. Our journey consumed five days; that of the company by water ten days; when we met at the mouth of Muncy creek on the 20th of June.”
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
