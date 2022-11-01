I am the volunteer coordinator at Guthrie Hospice. November is Palliative Care and Hospice Awareness Month. During this month, we take time to honor our team members which includes the volunteers for their achievements and what we do for our patients. We would like to take the time to recognize Guthrie Hospice volunteers. They are often the silent heroes of our team, who willingly donate their time to travel and visit with our patients or help in the office.
Guthrie Hospice currently has 10 volunteers who have completed specialized training in end-of-life care and continuing education throughout the year. Our volunteers complete this training so they can best assist our patients and their families.
I recently asked our current volunteers why they do what they do and was humbled because not one of them donates their time for personal gain. Many responded that they volunteer their time to “serve the community in which they live, a sense of servitude towards others, and to simply provide the gift of compassion.” Whether it be as a helping hand, a listening ear or simply being present. Our volunteers visit private homes, skilled nursing facilities and personal care homes to assist families with providing companionship or caregiver relief. Our volunteers offer the patients to go for a walk, play games, read to a patient and engage in conversation.
Our office volunteers assist with many different tasks whether it be assisting with bereavement mailings or performing our “Tuck-in Calls” where a volunteer will call patients and families and ask if they have any additional needs prior to their hospice visit.
Once again, the Guthrie Hospice team wants to recognize and show appreciation to the Guthrie Hospice volunteers!
