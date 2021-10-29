According to the Sayre Evening Times of November 1, 1921, Halloween pranks were responsible for only a small amount of damage in Sayre last evening.
Five lengths of tile sewer pipe were broken.
Three panels of fence were torn down,
A streetlight was broken.
A few windowpanes were broken.
An electric light was smashed.
A few clothes lines were cut.
And that was about all.
The streets were filled last evening with noisy children and less noisy but more malicious older persons. Many were enmasque and everyone seemed to be having a good time.
Practically every business place in Sayre showed the results of the Halloween celebration this morning, for display windows were well marked. Most of the children used soap to mark the windows and a little warm water quickly eradicated the evidence of childish pranks. Some children used paraffin and these marks, were found hard to remove from windows.
The worst damage was done to the sewer pipes. The tile pipes are on Maple Street and last night report was made to the police that many had been broken. Chief Keller investigated this morning and found only five pipes that had been freshly broken. The police have the names of three of the members of the gang and it is probable that they will be requested to pay for the damage.
The regular police force was assisted by eight special officers and nearly all parts of Sayre was patrolled. Most of the children obeyed the orders of the policemen.
Rotten apples and decayed tomatoes and other ancient things with the exception of stale eggs and dead cats, were thrown at one house in Sayre, according to the complaint made to the police this morning. From what the cops were able to ascertain a woman used her tongue instead of a shingle to correct some boys who were using language that was in violation of the commandment which says “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.” The boys waited until Halloween and then they made the woman’s home a target for old things. The police will investigate.
While the children were running wild in Sayre Mr. and Mrs. Harry Farr entertained a number of their friends at their home on Allison Street at a Halloween party.
The guests were in fancy costumes. A delicious dinner was served at 6 o’clock. The tables were prettily decorated with small lighted pumpkins and with menu and place cards appropriate to the occasion. The remainder of the evening was spent in music and games.
Those present were: Mr. and Mrs. Harry Deitrick, Mr. and Mrs. Lorraine Pierce, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Waltman, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Farr, Mr. and Mrs. Claude McKane, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Davies, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Nailen, Grace Kirkland and Bob Delaney, Bessie Barnes and Bob Smith of Camptown; Mr. and Mrs. Paul Henry of Athens.
Another party held that Halloween was thrown by Miss Ruth Merrill when she entertained that evening at a masquerade party in the new rose house of the Sayre Floral Company. The reception room was decorated in yellow and black crepe paper, black cats and witches and Japanese lanterns. The evening was spent in games and dancing.
Those present were: Helen Miller, Dorothy Loup, Aliza Tillman, Gladys Boston, Marian Dubbler, Marian Burke, Thelma Murray, Alma Hunt, Mildred Allen, Paulene Emery, Gladys Bartlett, Ruth Merrill, Albert Allen, Raymond Allen, Walter Harris, Carl Emery, Earl Davidson, Albert Theetge, Clarence Knight, Gus Shellenberger and Lawrence Canavan.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
