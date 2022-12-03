Dr. Martin L. King once said. “I have a dream.” I also had a dream, but it was a nightmare. I saw a tremendously huge beast, supposed to be extinct, stomping over our lands.
This Tyrannosaurus was genetically engineered for his foods and liquids. He looked for rocks and minerals to gulp down. And for his huge belly he needed tremendous amounts of water.
After he had sucked rivers and creeks almost dry and empty, he bit through rocks and rubble for more water. His genetic program was such that he could devise a long straw that he pushed through the soil to get to the water table.
He could also snort fire. His hot breath ignited the gas that had some up through his straw, together with the water. He blew out large streams of malodorous fire.
The birds fled in flocks; deer took off in panic; the bears ran; the coyotes barked their high-pitched warning.
In my dream, people became scared. Some drove away. Most stayed; fearful, despairing, resigned. What could they do? The tyrant beast stomped over their lands. In his wanderings here and there, he excreted toxic sludge. Sometimes on land where nothing could grow anymore, sometimes along creeks where fish died in remnants of water that had lost all its crystalline, life-giving beauty.
How could anyone defeat such a monster? My dream told me: The answer is clearly written in our hearts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.