There ought to be an ordinance that people should be fined for walking their dogs and letting it poop in your yard.
Jan. 6 Hearings
I can’t understand how people are complaining about the money being spent on the Jan. 6 hearings, considering that Trump took $250 million to say he was going to fight the election, but used it for personal expenses. People really should pay attention to the hearings, whether you’re a Republican or Democrat. This will go down in history in the next 30 years, and then we’ll finally know the truth.
Comic Question
I’d like to know what happened to the comic strip “Baby Blues” that no longer seems to be a part of the comics in the paper.
Editor’s Note: This comic changed syndicates (similar to how athletes or actors have an agent), which distribute the comics to newspapers. The Times does not have a contract with the new syndicate.
Things that are High
What’s higher than gas prices and groceries? Hunter Biden.
See You at the Pole
I was wondering what ever happened to the See You at the Pole event that students used to celebrate every September, where students at school districts would gather around the school flag poles for a time of prayer. I always thought that was a very neat event, and that is something that our country is very much in need of right now. Rather than be disbanded, I was actually hoping it would be done in other places that have flagpoles such as workplaces, courthouses, churches and every other place that has a flagpole. I haven’t seen it done anywhere in the past several years. If anybody knows about that or knows how to re-enact it, it would be wonderful.
The Human Fund
Things aren’t bad enough with the high prices and losing money in the stock market. The Republicans fell for another Trump “fundraiser.” The Human Fund: Money for Me.
Dirt
What is going on with the huge pile of dirt and stones on North Thomas Avenue on the east side of Sayre?
Tickets, please
I was wondering if Sayre Police ever ticket cars going the wrong way on the street.
Fireworks Season
Well it’s Saturday night at 10:40 p.m., and people are setting off fireworks, very loud. It has begun. Oh great, summer in Sayre.
Astute Observation
Although everybody is complaining about inflation and the exorbitant price of gas, I see they’re still lining up at the tobacco and liquor stores, so it’s not affecting those products.
