A tablet in memory of Honorable David Wilmot, former president judge of the courts of Bradford County, member of congress, United States senator, and author of the Wilmot Proviso was unveiled at the Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda at 2 o’clock Monday October 3, 1921.
Judge Wilmot gained wide fame when serving in Congress and as author of the Wilmot Proviso his fame was perpetuated. His unmarked grave is in the Riverside Cemetery at Towanda (his grave is marked with a head stone but at the time of this recognition there was no historic marker on the site).
The tablet that was unveiled was erected by funds left in the will of John A. Mix, a member of the bar of Bradford County and for many years a United States Commissioner. The tablet was unveiled by Mr. Mix’s great nieces, daughters of William M. Spaulding of Towanda. The unveiling was followed by an address in court room no. 1 by Hon. A. C. Fanning who had prepared a historical sketch of the man who is generally considered as being Bradford County’s most famous citizen.
Hon A. C. Fanning, former president judge of the county courts told of the important facts in regard to the life of that statesman in congress and of the importance of the Wilmot Proviso. Judge Fanning had collected a number of important facts in regard to the life of David Wilmot and his address was scholarly and interesting.
A letter from Isaac N. Evans of Sayre who was at that time visiting at the home of his daughter in Pittsburgh, was read. Mr. Evans, the Nestor of the Bradford County Bar was in his ninety seventh year and was the only surviving attorney who practiced before Judge Wilmot at the Bradford County seat. Mr. Evans told of incidents in the practice before Judge Wilmot and gave the following description of the statesman:
“Erect in carriage, powerfully built, broad shoulders, surmounted by a massive head, a lofty brow overhanging a pair of penetrating eyes, Judge Wilmot was a man of commanding presence. Eloquent in utterance, wise in counsel, decisive in action, he was public spirited with a charity and sympathy as broad as the race. High toned and noble in sentiment and act, he presented an attractive portrait of unselfishness and devotion to duty, challenging the respect and confidence of all.”
The unveiling exercises were opened at 2 o’clock in the afternoon by R. A. Mercur, president of the Bradford County Bar Association and Judge William Maxwell was chosen chairman of the meeting. The tablet was unveiled by Angelique and Jane Spaulding. The letter from Mr. Evans was read by Mr. Mercur and the address by Judge Fanning followed.
David Wilmot was born January 20, 1814, in Bethany, Pennsylvania, and was educated there and at an academy in Aurora, NY, he studied law and in 1839 passed his bar examinations in Pennsylvania. Gradually his interests shifted from the law to politics. In 1844 he was elected to the first of 3 consecutive terms in the United States House of Representatives, first as a Jacksonian Democrat and, from 1848, as a Free-Soiler and Republican. His greatest contribution to national politics was the Wilmot Proviso, which he presented to congress in 1846, calling for slavery to be prohibited in any territory gained as fruits of the Mexican War. Passed by the House but voted down by the Senate, the proviso finally passed on June 19, 1862, to forbid slavery in all United States territories. By then he had been out of Congress for a decade, having accepted a district judgeship in Pennsylvania. He supported Abraham Lincoln in the 1860 election, and was a member of the peace convention of 1861, held in Washington, DC, it was an effort to devise means to prevent the impending war. He turned down a cabinet appointment in favor of completing Simon Cameron’s Senate term due to Cameron becoming Secretary of War. Forced to resign by a Democratic majority in Pennsylvania’s state legislature, he accepted a judgeship in the court of claims offered by President Lincoln. He died March 16, 1868 (aged 54) at his home in Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Isaac Newton Evans lived at 301 S. Keystone Avenue in Sayre. He was born in New York City October 7, 1826, a son of Thomas Evans, a Methodist minister, and Elizabeth Powell Evans. He was educated at the Athens Academy, Athens, PA and was admitted to the bar in February 1853. He was a member of the Bradford County Bar 67 years. His last active work was the writing of a letter, which was read by Judge A. C. Fanning at the unveiling of a bronze tablet honoring David Wilmot in front of the Bradford County Courthouse. Mr. Evans died October 6, 1922.
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission erected a marker to honor Mr. Wilmot at the gravesite May 12, 1947. The marker disappeared some years ago.
The George Clymer Chapter NSDAR erected a marker in 1969 that is missing as well.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
