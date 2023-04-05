Please respond
There is school violence or shootings weekly, what is the local media response to shootings that happen in our area? When is the violence going to stop? What is our elected officials response? From the Pennsylvania side I would like to have Tina Pickett respond and on the New York State side Senator Tom O’ Mara in our district. If you have your own children, what is your response if this happened to you? This is a different time. What do you say to gun control, not only in schools, but in our community. It is a serious, serious problem. Did Donald Trump start all this violent movement? Please respond.
Rates
I’m a Morning Times subscriber and I questioned a month or so ago why my rates went up with no contact. Now today in the paper I noticed you are giving a 13 week special to new subscribers. I don’t understand why the old people that have gotten the paper for years from you get a rise in their prescription and the new people get a big cut rate. Editor’s Note: We did publish periodic notices in the paper prior to rates increasing. We also gave existing subscribers the opportunity to lock in the old, lower rate for a period of time prior to the increase.
A plea
This is a plea from a conservative, rural Republican to Democratic lawmakers. Everyone is horrified over the mass shootings in this country. Republicans love children, even the unborn as our voting record will prove. We oppose lenient treatment of criminals, and the unending supply of drugs in our country. Drugs that cause mental collapse and lead to every kind of evil behavior. I own a deer hunting rifle and it’s been well behaved for 60 years. Our police department is 20 minutes away if we need help. Our children are raised with loving discipline in a Christian home. They know they have great value and purpose in God’s eyes. It’s time you took a good look at the harm caused by Liberal chaotic behavior and the harm it has caused.
I’d like a refund please
I just paid $360 for my Sayre Borough income tax. That’s just part of what I had to shell out for three new tires and car alignment because of the hideous condition of some of our local roads due to the four year Route 199 project. So here now, I’m wondering, wouldn’t it be nice if the Borough, PennDOT, and Kriger Construction would get together and refund me my $360. Editor’s Note: The borough works with PennDOT to try to coordinate with traffic and detours, but the 199 project itself is entirely a PennDOT endeavor and the borough has no control over it.
Not to worry
In response to the constant barrage to phone calls of seniors about healthcare, their paychecks come from insurance companies in collaboration with Medicare. So not to worry that Medicare funds are being drained.
Sayre High School musical
Kudos to Sayre High School. I’ve lived in the Valley for many decades, and I can’t tell you when I’ve had a more enjoyable evening. Half of the actors were seventh and eight graders, the stage crew had to handle over 20 different scenes, the orchestra was outstanding, the costuming was amazing because many students played multiple parts. All of this brought Disney’s The Little Mermaid to life in front of my very eyes. The professionalism displayed by these young thespians help restore my faith in public education.
Heads in the sand
These Republicans are doing the same thing they always do: stick their heads in the sand and not fight back.
Response to a Letter to the Editor
I want to thank my friend Dave Pannone for his very insightful letter to the editor. Our nation has over 350,000 Chinese students studying in our colleges and universities. They aren’t here for climate change. Why is sleepy Joe exhausting our strategic oil reserves and why is he selling millions of gallons of oil to China? Right now we have a small army of Chinese men forming across our Southern Border. Where are they going? Don’t tell me they just want to see Chinatown and San Francisco.
