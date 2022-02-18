From time to time, I come across stories in our local papers that are very interesting. This item appeared in November of 1921.
A little hut on an island in the Susquehanna River in which to live, traps to catch his food supply, a field glass with which to sweep the horizon for approaching enemies and a revolver and ammunition with which to defend himself, made existence seem ideal to John O’Donnell age 18 years, but behind bars in the jail at Tunkhannock November 17, 1921 he confessed to Claude Dearloff, captain of detectives for the Lehigh, that his outfit was stolen.
Home did not seem like a real home to John O’Donnell because his mother was dead, and he did not like being “bossed” by his stepmother. His father was a car repairer for the Erie at Binghamton and the son was employed at the D. L. & W. round house in the same city. The boy was well treated by his stepmother, but he objected to her interfering with him. She wanted to know where he was at night, and she wished to give him the advice that he should have received from a mother. So, he decided to leave home and have a care-free life of outdoors independence.
About two weeks before he left Binghamton in a canoe. He said that at about two miles north of Sayre he entered a cottage and stole a field glass. He said that there was a string of cottages along the riverbank and when told that there were two such strings, he said he thought the cottage was apart of the second one above Sayre. Then he floated down the river until Wyalusing was reached. During that night he burglarized two hardware stores at that town. From one he took a .22 caliber Remington rifle, traps, two horse blankets, and a quantity of ammunition. From the other he took 24 traps and a quantity of ammunition.
From Wyalusing the boy and his booty floated to Meshoppen where he stole a quantity of lumber, valued at $60, and four rolls of roofing paper, from C. H. Allen. That lumber he took to an island in the Susquehanna River near Scottsville a few miles north of Meshoppen. The island was comprised of about five acres of land, partly covered with trees and bushes and on the southern end of it the lad built a shack with the lumber and covered it with the stolen roofing. But he found that the place was cold at night, so he stole a stove and some pipe from a shanty belonging to the Lehigh. This resulted in the youthful desperado being captured. A report of the capture was made to Captain Dearloff, Saturday November 12, 1021. Monday, he went to Scottville, where he was informed that there was a strange shack on the island. He investigated and found the Lehigh stove and pipe. John O’Donnell was arrested and placed in the county jail at Tunkhannock. John’s father was notified of his arrest and he and Captain Dearloff went to the Tunkhannock jail. The lad confessed the series of robberies to Dearloff, and all stolen property was returned except the Remington riffle. John said he had given it to a man named Fassett who had permitted him to live on the island. Fassett was located and asked to make restitution.
When the father and son met in the Tunkhannock jail, both commenced crying.
“Wasn’t I always good to you?” asked the father as he wiped tears from his eyes.
“Yes,” replied the boy, followed by a sob.
“Didn’t I always give you all the money I could afford,” asked the father.
“Yes” and a sob.
“Did I ever take any money you had earned away from you?” was the next question and the response was “No.”
“Then why did you run away from home?”
“I did not like being bossed by my stepmother,” answered the boy.
The Sayre cottage that had been broken into was that of Richard E. Connelly, proprietor of the Springs Corners restaurant. He did not know that the field glass had been stolen from him. Connelly said that about a month before his cottage had been broken open and rummaged but he didn’t think anything had been taken. Upon reading of the boy’s arrest and the fact that the boy admitted to stealing a field glass Connelly and is wife searched for his glasses and found that were gone. They could be easily identified. During World War I the government appealed for field glasses for use in field and sea service. Mr. Connelly gave the use of his field glasses. When they were returned after the war they were marked “U.S. Navy” and with an identification number given by the navy. The glasses were returned to Connelly November 22, 1921.
Later developments showed that John O’Donnell stole the canoe in which he made the trip down the Susquehanna and that he also robbed a garage at Binghamton before starting. He also robbed a grocery at Wyalusing. Arrangements were made for him to settle for the goods he stole in Wyoming County, then he was brought to Bradford County and was permitted to settle there. Finally, he was turned over to the Binghamton authorities.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.