I am writing in response to a letter from Ray Rinebold, “Do the Math”.
He cited many items in his letter but I only want to comment on two of them. First, he states that 7 million men between 25 to 54 have dropped out of the labor market and later stated “many are gaming the system and living off government handouts like free school, food banks and cupboards and government handouts for food, fuel allowances and other.”
The only individuals I know who are living off free school meals are students in K thru 12 as for the other items they are government program designated for individuals who have basic needs.
He refers to the national debt and states that since President Biden took office two years ago it has increased by $3.6 billion dollars. He fails to note that today’s national debt of $31.5 trillion was at $19.9 trillion when Trump entered office and $26.9 trillion when he left. That’s a difference of $7 trillion. I’ve done the math.
To be fair to the former president approximately $3 trillion was due to the government’s response to the corona virus pandemic.
While I was writing this letter the latest numbers for the jobs report were released, the non-farm payrolls grew by 517,000 well above the 200,000 economists were predicting.
I might also add the unemployment rate fell to a 53 year low of 3.4% according to the Bureau of Labor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.