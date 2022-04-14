Editor,
Isn’t it a shame that we now have the Jimmy Carter cloned president that doesn’t have a clue what he is doing. His unelected aides have to walk back everything they didn’t put in the teleprompter.
As the World sits on its hands we all worry about what is going to happen while this mad man wipes out the Ukraine, I would think it is time for us to get to work making ourselves energy independent on nobody but ourselves.
We don’t need to beg these despotic dictators to pump more. The present administration along with state governments have so many regulations it is difficult to get more energy online, with regulating the building of pipelines out of business and making it difficult to drill without huge amounts of red tape.
Look right here in New York state where the present government won’t allow the tapping of one of the largest natural gas fields in the world right here in the Southern Tier in the Marcellus Shale. The administration couldn’t wait to flood the state with marijuana and help addict thousands of people to make a few bucks for the state. How would you like to be a police officer in Sayre or Athens when this will be sold in Waverly.
Pennsylvania is now the 2nd leading state in natural gas production and New York could be number one, but the recent administrations have been asleep at the wheel and Andrew Cuomo’s Democrat Attorney General and Democrat prosecutors don’t care how he treats women and he’d like you to forget all his baggage and re-elect him Governor. He has self rehabilitated and is a new man.
Of course Congress is hard at work at the same thing they have done the last five years, investigating Trump. That will all stop in November when Nancy Pelosi will no longer be the Speaker of the House as the Republicans take over.
Look at the Southern border where over 100,000 illegal aliens cross over each month with no end in site. People coming from all countries of the world and being released in local neighborhoods. Where is Congress? Oh, right they are busy. Drugs are rampant in the country, crime is up in all of the Democrat cities. Prices are up on everything.
Where is congress? They are all out stumping to get re-elected in November so they can continue to lead the country in doing nothing to help the struggling middle class. Where is Jimmy Carter, excuse me Joe Biden, well he’s living off his son’s fortune from the Chinese.
If you didn’t know Jimmy Carter you are lucky, as inflation was out of control and there were long lines at the gas pumps and the military was a mess.
This is still America. If you want solar panels, wind mills, electric cars and all that go for it. We still need to get energy independent in all areas, get the pipelines as needed so we don’t need to ship oil and gas by rail and truck, shore up the southern border, get tougher on crime and New York get rid of the “no bail” for criminals. Elect people to congress that will do what you want done. November will soon be here. Remember Trump isn’t running the country and we are not sure who is.
You can still pray for America, and the never give up people of Ukraine. God Bless you and your family. We all need it.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
