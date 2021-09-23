Last days
What’s going on in the world doesn’t surprise me. These are getting to be the last days. What we’re seeing is a shell game. A con job to make ready for the Antichrist.
COVID thoughts
1. To all of the unvaccinated people; Who cares if you give COVID to each other. Your are probably the ones who are taking free government handouts, extra unemployment, not paying your rent and having time to protest.
2. With COVID cases increasing among children, here’s a suggestion for homes with children present. Get rid of the cloth hand towels in the bathroom and kitchen. They can harbor germs. Replace them with disposable paper towels and be sure the paper towels are low enough for little hands to reach them. If you don’t have a dishwasher, it might be a good time to use paper plates and cups for a while.
3. They’re talking about booster shots for those already vaccinated but those people aren’t the ones dying. It’s those who are contracting the virus because they refuse to get vaccinated. So yes, maybe boosters will help keep older people, especially, safer but it is not going to reduce the deaths of those who aren’t being vaccinated because they are the ones who are getting this virus because of their refusal to do what they’re supposed to do.
Making Trump proud
I think all of the citizens of Bradford County should thank Commissioner McLinko for worrying about our safety. Trump would be proud.
Death penalty
I’m glad that there’s no death penalty for criminals. Too bad there’s a death penalty for the unborn babies through abortion.
Border trouble
With the increasing chaos on the Texas border because of all of the immigrants — including the Haitians who have been driven out of their country due to the hurricane and earthquake — where is Vice President Harris who is supposed to be overseeing all of this at the border? She was told by the president that she was the one who was going to be in charge down there. Where is she? We haven’t heard from her. There’s nothing being said about her, so I think she’d definitely a no-show and we’re not at all surprised.
Just a question
I have a question for more profound minds. I keep hearing that the customer pays people’s paychecks and that without the customer, people would not have a job. I would just like to know who pays telemarketers’ paychecks because, from what I can see, they have no customers. Even the people who answer them don’t buy anything from them. So why can’t the other businesses get money the same way telemarketers do? How do telemarketers stay in business? If they’re such a nuisance, why aren’t they just outlawed? If anyone has an answer to that, I’d love to hear it.
Choices
So, it’s my understanding that AOC says it’s a menstruating person’s right and a menstruating person’s body to have an abortion. Then the government — the same people who are touting this — will say to us that it’s not our body and it’s not our right when it comes to a COVID inoculation. I guess someone has to explain that better because I’m thinking about it logically — and logically it makes no sense whatsoever.
Big limb
Between Howard Street and Fulton Street hanging out over Pitney Street there is a large limb about 30 degrees off being perpendicular. This is a tremendous liability for somebody. Somebody should be taking that limb down. It’s dead and it’s a threat to those who travel Pitney Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.