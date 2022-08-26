Here we go again, elections are coming up in November and lots of strange shenanigans to try to tilt the election one way or the other. We are again going to postpone payment of student debt until after the election and also cancel student loan debt of $10,000 for those making under $125,000. The President just signed the so called “Inflation Reduction Act” and this wipes out any reductions that might have ever happened in that bill. Where is the new bill to approve these expenditures? I believe canceling student loan debt must be approved by congress as they control the purse strings. Why, other than there is an election coming up does the federal government have to continue postponing student debt? I understand the unemployment rate is about 3.5%.
I have a suggestion. Why don’t the colleges and universities cancel $10,000 of student debt of their exorbitant tuition? Something needs to be done on this end of things. They could cut professors pay and stop the fancy building projects.
Why should truck drivers, nurses, CNA’s, EMT’s, fire fighters, food servers, cooks, dish washers, small farmers, factory workers, domestic laborers, fast food workers, part time employees, welders, maintenance workers, retirees, senior citizens, bank tellers, Pasters, clerks, secretaries, cab or uber drivers, and a lot of others be called on to bail out those that signed on the bottom line, even though they may have known they were exorbitant college loans? This is not fair.
There is a way to stop this craziness, the pandemic is over and anybody that wants a job can find one and begin by paying all their bills. It is time to start reducing the record country deficit, not increasing it. If your congressional candidate agrees with this bail out, vote them out.
