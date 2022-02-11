According to the Sayre Evening Times the annual banquet of the Sayre Fire Department held in the Town Hall January 18, 1922, was a [pronounced success. Firemen, borough officials, Lehigh officials, police officers and guests to the number of 125 attended. Roast Pig or rather pigs, for three of them done to a turn in Daniel D. King’s big bake oven, formed the basis of the feast and everything with it served in abundance. William Minor made the preparations and did the serving and he had with him the efficient organization he employs for such occasions.
William Schrier of Athens, District Attorney of the county, acted as toastmaster, and proved equal to the occasion in every way. He introduced everyone in a fitting manner and was especially apt in catching some of the old timers who were making an effort to escape without talking.
Daniel Tierney, Chief of the Sayre Department, made an excellent address on fire prevention. He said that if sufficient care was taken by everyone there would be little need to call on firemen to put out fires. He asked that everyone take care that his building be kept so clean that there would be little fire hazard. He especially emphasized the necessity for preventing accumulation of wastepaper, excelsior and boxes in the basements of stores, and said that compelling their removal should not be taken as an offense, but as a safety measure on behalf of the property owner. He especially emphasized the danger from the open gas jet.
He advised that every person have some easily operated chemical extinguishers about the premises. Often the prompt use of such apparatus stops a fire at its inception that may grow large in a few seconds. He urged that the people not only have such apparatus, but also that they learn how to use it and take care of it, and to have all of their employees and the members of their families taught in its use. He also said that the businessmen and others, should know how to handle the borough apparatus, so that they could assist in the event of a big fire that might break out under conditions that the regular firemen would need such help. He said that he and other firemen would be glad to give such instruction at any time it could be arranged.
Roy Heverly, the driver of the fire truck, emphasized the need of giving the fire apparatus the right of way when on the way to fires, and also explained the danger to the firemen and other motor drivers who were in the habit of racing with the fire apparatus. He urged that those who had done this stop voluntarily, or that measures be taken to compel them to discontinue it.
J. C. Wood, a member of the Howard Elmer’s, was called upon as the oldest active fireman to tell how it was done fifty yeas ago. He belonged to the old Neptune Company of Waverly, at that time. He explained that the first hose used was made of leather, and that the old hand pumper, with six men on a side, a crew of twelve in all, supplied the motive power, frequent shifts being made in pumping gangs. There were no water systems in those days and cisterns were dug in various places about town from which the water was pumped in case of fire.
C. C. Yocum, borough solicitor, spoke regarding efficiency in the department and how improved apparatus and better firefighting systems lowered the insurance rate of the borough. Dr. M. C. Hunter of the borough council also told of the good work of the present fire fighting forces and of the improvement in rates that might result.
Justice G. D. Bonfoey gave a characteristic discourse intermingled with much good humor and praise for the firemen. His office was located in the borough hall, and he had had firsthand knowledge of how the firemen do it.
William Sinsabaugh responded for the Howard Elmer Hose Co., and H. W. Spencer was there ands responded on behalf of the men who belong to the J. E. Wheelock Hose Co.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.