According to an article in the Sayre Evening Times in April of 1921 Sayre would be almost as good as the lovers of Blue Laws could wish, if the suggestions made by F. H. VanDuzer, patrolman to E. F. Keller, chief of police April 15, were put into practice.
VanDuzer wanted everyone to stay out of alleys after dark, go home before 10 o’clock at night and stop hanging around restaurants and pool rooms. He did not approve of “lounging places for a lot of young rough-necks and would be sports” and thought that “loafers should be promptly arrested.” VanDuzer wanted his recommendations presented to the council and the burgess if Chief Keller was in accord with him.
Besides making the suggestions that sounded as though they were taken from the Connecticut Blue Laws, Patrolman VanDuzer made one suggestion that would undoubtedly meet the approval of the burgess and the council. He suggested that horse drawn vehicles be lighted at night the same as motor vehicles.
The letter written buy VanDuzer the evening of April 15, was found on the desk of Chief Keller the next morning read as follows:
Chief Keller:
“There are a few matters that should be brought to the attention of the borough council, and they are as follows:
“1st—Pool rooms and cigar stores should be closed no later than 12 o’clock midnight, but some are open until 2 a.m. and later and;
“2nd—The restaurant keepers should be cautioned about allowing their places of business be used as a lounging place for a lot of young roughnecks and would be sports, as they are doing at present.
“3rd—Horse drawn vehicles and bicycles should be required to carry a proper light the same as motor vehicles.
“4th—No person should be allowed in the back alleys after dark.
“5th—The practice of loitering on the streets after 10 p.m. should be stopped, as it is none but young toughs who hang around after that hour and all loafers should be promptly arrested. I believe some such drastic action is the only way that we can clean up the town and make it safe for our wives and mothers to be on the streets of Sayre.
If you approve my views or any part of them, I would like to have them brought to the attention of the burgess and the borough council.
“Respectfully, F. H. VanDuzer, Patrolman No. 1.”
The above letter was written after VanDuzer had been on the carpet before Burgess Carling, who as chief executive officer of Sayre, was in control of the police department. It seems that it was necessary for VanDuzer to go to South Waverly at 7:30 o’clock Thursday evening to act as a witness in an action brought against a man who was charged with selling cider having an alcoholic content of five percent. VanDuzer had been a member of a party of police officers who obtained evidence against the place while disguised as working men returning to their home after a days hard labor. Before leaving Sayre that evening VanDuzer did not report off duty and failed to put the red lights on the “heads” of the silent cops. The lack of red lights was brought to the attention of Burgess Carling. He feared that someone might drive against the “silent cops.” (silent cops were an early traffic management device) In the darkness and damages result. In such a case the borough would clearly be responsible for the damages because of the highway being obstructed. The burgess tried to find VanDuzer but could get no trace of him. There was no other regular policeman on duty at the town hall at that time and the burgess called out a special officer to put up the lights and guard the town. After cautioning VanDuzer against leaving his post without reporting off duty the burgess said that a similar offense would merit suspension. It was after the burgess and VanDuzer had their confab that the patrolman “took his pen to hand to write a few lines” to Chief Keller.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.