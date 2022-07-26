Trump’s Test Scores
If the Jan. 6 Committee really wanted to show the real Donald Trump they would subpoena and publish his IQ score. Who would follow someone with a 90 IQ?
School Merger
I’d like one good reason why Athens and Sayre schools should join. What was gained by Athens and Smithfield joining? Did Sayre ever get a bid on the Litchfield school?
Recycling
South Waverly Borough officials need to check into the problem with the recycling. They got a new company and now we can’t seem to get it picked up. Maybe it’s time to change again.
Missing Texts
The same people who screamed endlessly for years about Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails are awfully quiet about the Secret Service deleting and purging their text messages around the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. But wait, there’s more. Remember when Trump-appointed Secret Service Director James Murray announced he was retiring two weeks ago? Now we know why.
Nice Job
A big thank you and great job to Elyse Skerpon for providing some music at the farmers market in the downtown park on Friday. I certainly would encourage the borough to continue having someone perform each week. Great job, Elyse. You sounded great, and thank you for entertaining us.
Concealed Carry
I think it is ill-advised, unfair and dangerous for New York lawmakers living in gated communities and escorted by armed security guards to tell citizen taxpayers they can no longer carry a concealed weapon for protection in many of the places that a family likes to go. Now the east coast criminals have been notified where to find sitting duck victims. We will be doing less shopping in Elmira and more in Sayre.
Can’t Buy Cream
I usually buy the store brand of hazelnut coffee creamer for $2.89. Last week, that part of the shelf was totally empty. Instead, all the other brands started at $4.89. The Democrats have been telling us to learn to settle for less. Low calorie milk will have to be my substitute. Thank you, Mayor Pete and Sleepy Joe.
Electric Cars
Last Wednesday, Penelec had to shut off our power for six hours. We went to a local golf course to play nine holes. They gave me an electric golf cart. The course is on the New York State power grid. That made me think about all the rich people in California buying electric Tesla cars for $60,000. That state has to have blackouts now when everyone tries to use their air conditioners at the same time. How much electric energy does it take to charge a Tesla?
Climate Change
I see Al Gore is always complaining about the climate change deniers. Climate change is a bogus pseudoscience.
Confused Birds
In the spring, the robins made two nests over the lights on our garage. Every time we walked outside, they were scared off their nest. Now, they have made one nest over the light on the back porch. Is it too late to try to start a family? She seems to be having trouble trying to hatch the eggs.
Turn Signals
This is a reminder for all you drivers out there. Your turn signals are not an option. Use them all the time — when you’re turning, getting off an exit, even in a parking lot.
Prosecuting Trump
Those who think Donald Trump should be immune from prosecution if he is running for president should look up Eugene V. Debs.
No Shame
How dare the 45th President think he could just give himself the Medal of Honor? It’s disgusting, it’s a disgrace, it’s a dishonor and shows no respect to those military heroes who truly deserved the honor. Bravery, courage, sacrifice, valor and integrity. Qualities the 45th has never had and never will. The five-time deferment 45th is an egotistical narcissistic maniac. He has no shame.
Bradford County Justice System
You have a coroner that just got convicted of stealing thousands of dollars and gets one year in jail. Big deal. Any other citizen or somebody that doesn’t have the stature that he has would have been in jail for 10 years. We have an old district attorney that was convicted and got a year in county jail. Lastly, the old head of the court system and his wife stole thousands of dollars from the county. Did they ever pay that back? No. They moved out of state and have another big house. Where is all this money they’re stealing? Where is it getting put back? If me or you did that, our butts would be locked up for years.
Editor’s Notes: Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison and is currently incarcerated at SCI Mercer, according to state records... According to an article in the Daily Review published last December, Brenda Mott (the wife of former county judge John Mott) has paid back nearly $120,000 of the $329,043 that the court said she owed the Canton Borough Water Authority. She pleaded guilty to the crime back in 2006.
