Leave a message at the tone
Just curious, it’s the old standard and customary that you are supposed to let a phone ring ten times to give people time to answer. Why do voicemails and answering devices all pick up on either two or four rings? Why don’t they make voicemails that standardly pick up on the tenth ring? That would give people plenty of time to answer and it would also allow people to use the voicemail. Just wondering.
The truth
What part of the Bible says that climate change is going to destroy the Earth? Maybe you should read it and find out the truth.
More money more problems
Our growing national debt has looked ugly for years and now it has reached the crisis point. Billions of dollars have been spent and misspent often to influence the election. Our social security savings were raided and never repaid. Now when states reach out to the federal government to fund huge infrastructure projects, there’s no money there and we borrow more. A six year old child can understand the concept of spending limits, but many lawmakers can’t. Hard choices must be made and wealthy people must share the pain. A balanced budget must be made now and strictly adhered to with regular payments, reducing the national debt. There’s no other way.
Critical race theory
Critical race theory is an academic discipline that examines the way in which racism operates in U.S. laws in society. Republicans across the United States have successfully used CRT as an electoral issue despite the fact that it’s not being taught in the majority of public schools. Certainly not in elementary schools, middle schools, junior high, and perhaps used as a discussion item in some senior high social studies classes since the Republicans have made a big issue out of it.
UFO oh no
The Pentagon doesn’t have a clue what these UFO’s are. Actually, they’re demons.
Pretty smile
Our Vice President, Kamala Harris, made the long flight to Arizona last week to give a speech about the Green New Deal. Did she even know that she was only 106 miles away from our southern border? Did she even see an immigrant or migrant? When she stands behind President Biden, the pretty smile makes him look good.
Biden’s Corvette
Did anybody see President Biden backing that Corvette convertible into his Delaware garage? Did anybody see the large pile of classified papers in the garage? If he likes that expensive Corvette so much, sleepy Joe should have secured those top secret files in the trunk of the car. The garage was locked and is guarded by the secret service ever since he was Vice President. His son Hunter took his girlfriends for a ride in his dad’s car too.
Manholes = potholes
I would like an explanation from PennDOT and the contractors on the road on Keystone Avenue by the Sayre Deli as to why the manholes are so low compared to the road that they’re like potholes. It’s my understanding that that section of the road is complete from the reconstruction that they’re doing. So what are they going to do about these manholes because when you hit them it’s just like a pothole and you can’t avoid them. So I would like an explanation of what they are going to do and why they left it that way.
Right to choose
Reproductive decisions should be between a woman and her doctor, not with politicians, religious fanatics, and The Supreme Court. If they don’t believe in abortion, fine, but don’t dictate my beliefs. A woman should have the freedom and right to choose what is best for the situation. I’m thankful I live in Pennsylvania, a state that gives a woman the right to choose.
I love rock and roll
There’s an establishment in Ann Arbor, Michigan that caters to people 65 and older playing rock and roll music from May to September — it’s called Geezer’s. We need something like that in Sayre. I’m a young 65 year old and love rock and roll.
