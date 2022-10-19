More on roads
Caller 1: I thought there was an ordinance in Sayre that when the utility company dug up the street, they had to put it back in the same condition as before they dug it up. Why isn’t this happening? The streets in Sayre where they’ve been dug up and replaced — the top coating is absolutely terrible.
Caller 2: I would like to plead with the town of Sayre to get Lockhart Street fixed up from Elmira Street to the high school. That was a very uncomfortable, bumpy ride getting to the Robert Packer Hospital.
Liar liar
This is for who thinks the Republicans are lying. Just look at the economy, you see who’s lying. Who’s in charge?
See through the smokescreen
Left leaning politicians are using a box of misplaced but not misused file folders to disguise their own ineptitude and failure at governing our nation. Don’t fall for this smokescreen on election day.
Pick up after your pooch
To all the new dog walkers in South Waverly, please clean up after your dog.
Great column
I appreciated the Cuban Missile Crisis column. A great job with the timeline. It was a very scary time in America.
Confusing news
7 a.m. on NBC — go out and buy now for Christmas. Lots of discounts. 6:30 p.m. on NBC — telling you how much more you’ll have to pay to heat your home and be prepared for this. Which is more important for your family? The news media can confuse the public. Be very careful.
A is for Antifa
The last leader of Antifa was President Dwight Eisenhower, and all the veterans who fought against Communism. Antifa stands for anti-fascism. You won’t hear this on Fox. This is a fact.
Strong leadership
After all the Jan. 6 committee hearings, the verdict is in. Former President Donald Trump wanted to be a dictator. God love the USA. However, any other country would have their leader arrested, put on trial and probably convicted. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue, Mr. McCarthy. This is about the American public and democracy for all. Let us all come together for a strong leadership for everyone.
Send them back
I know the government has a problem with immigration. Why don’t they just send them back where they came from? How common sense is that?
Oh my Satan
I had an interesting thought the other day for those of us prone to cursing or profane language. When was the last time we ever put Satan’s name in front of that language instead of God or Jesus? Isn’t he the one who really deserves curse words if we have to say them? After all, Satan never died on the cross ... to save us and send us to Heaven. Try it next time you have to curse. Say “Satan blankety blank” instead of “God” or “Jesus.”
Get back to limits
In politics, there once were limits. Things that could disqualify you from office, especially with the party that claimed a special relationship with Christianity. But those limits don’t exist anymore. Conservatives have sacrificed claim to principle. In an unholy transaction, they struck with Trump because there was a Supreme Court seat open, and they were willing to tolerate his moral voids in order to hijack the court. It has been glaringly apparent with Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans by promoting Herschel Walker in Georgia. They should be ashamed to promote this troubled person for their own benefit.
Not-so-happy birthday
Postage is going up to 63 cents I see. I mailed a birthday card to my son-in-law who lives near Harrisburg on Sept. 27. He still has not received it. His birthday has come and gone. There is definitely room for improvement in our postal system.
One-way ticket
The former president, Mr. Trump, said on Truth Social this weekend that American Jews don’t appreciate all he’s done for the state of Israel. On top of that, he said he could easily become the prime minister of Israel. What do you people think? Let’s start a GoFundMe page for a plane ticket.
Questions for the country
According to a recent Morning Times article, millions of social security recipients will get an 8.7 percent boost to their benefits starting in 2023. Will the 40-year-high inflation be even higher than that by then? What about the thousands of Americans who are quietly quitting their jobs just waiting for socialism to totally kick in? Didn’t the Biden administration buy enough votes with their college forgiveness scheme? We didn’t have these problems two years ago.
False prophets
Beware of false prophets in the next election. The Democrats promised prosperity, equality, and a safe country. Before you vote, ask yourself if you’re better off now than you were two or three years ago.
Get out and vote
Don’t worry about your mail-in ballots and if they’ll be properly counted or not. Just get off your couch, go to your local polling place and vote in person. It makes you feel good that you actually did do something right.
