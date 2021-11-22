Spend Wisely
This is to the Town of Barton. You’re going to raise our taxes, I see in an article. It’s about time you clean up the properties with old cars that you have not gone after for many years. Take a ride up on Oxbow Road. You see a lot of them behind tall weeds and everything. They are very visible from the road. Let’s see you clean it up.
Bill Signing
President Joe had a big outing the other day on that bridge. He had 12 people. That’s a big deal.
The World Around Us
I hope all you idiots that voted for Biden are happy. This world is in a disaster and he doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing to make it any better.
What is Biden?
Joe Biden needs to worry about all the stuff he’s done rather than calling Rittenhouse a supremacist. What is Biden?
Agenda Costs
I can’t believe that people are so much against the Build Back Better program from the Biden Administration. It says that it would add $367 billion to the national debt by 2031, but it’s projected to add $1.7 trillion to the revenue. They don’t really mention that during the Trump Administration, he incurred a debt of $7.8 trillion.
Bring Back Masks
Will the authorities that are able to do so — governors and so forth — please put back the mask mandate and the six-foot social distancing mandate. It is really too soon to take away those protections. Even though we have vaccines, we still have COVID and Coronavirus cases going just as badly. Social distancing and the masks, in addition to the vaccine is really the only way to stay safe right now. It needs to be mandated until the last person who has COVID recovers.
Wall Construction
How about they question some of these illegal immigrants coming up from Central America and South America who they are going to vote for when they get to the United States. If they said Republican, I’m sure the Democrats would have the wall up in about one week.
All Man, No Monkey
Evolution is as dead as Darwin, even though it’s taught as an established fact in our public schools.
A Challenge
Can you name two things Democrats have done for this country besides get it in a hole? They failed at everything they tried.
Opioid Crisis
I had out of town surgery and made it clear I did not want anything addictive. The person I spoke to assured me it wouldn’t be a problem. In my post-op meds, there were 14 oxycodones. I guess it’s a standing order for this surgery. I see no reason for it. Isn’t a good job being done on the opioid problem?
The Great Resignation
People who quit jobs are just plain lazy, or just like living off of others who are not, should have their benefits stopped and told to get to work.
Fair and Speedy Trial
It’s time for these protestors of every jury decision to learn to respect the jury system we have in place in this country. So many other countries would love to have a jury system instead of automatically being convicted. It’s time people respect the jury for the time that they take and the effort they give to come up with a just verdict after hearing all the facts. It’s time to quit protesting every time a jury decides something you do not agree with. This is our jury system, and you need to respect it.
Thanksgiving
Last year, Dr. Fauci suggested Americans not get together with family members for Thanksgiving. He even requested we wear a mask inside if we did get together. It’s very hard to talk and eat through a mask. This year, President Biden teamed up with Fauci. The price of gasoline and food have gone through the roof. This year’s Thanksgiving dinner will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner ever. If the COVID doesn’t get us, inflation will. God save America.
Vigilantism
I think the liberals that are all upset about the Rittenhouse verdict of not guilty are the same party that think it’s fine to defund the police. That’s what is going to happen when you defund the police. People are going to take the law into their own hands when they need protection.
Gift Idea
This is the time of the year where we think of how we can help others in our great community. One of the best things that you can do this Holiday Season for your neighbors and your family is to get vaccinated. Please consider doing so before you enjoy your family gatherings.
Pothole Problems
I recently heard that a local municipality does not have enough funds to do basic, and much needed, repairs to many roads in its Township – yet Congressman Keller refused to support more funds for Pennsylvania roads. Remember that the next time that you hit a pothole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.