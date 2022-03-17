Editor,
The new Less is More legislation went into effect on March 1, 2022. As a formerly incarcerated woman who did five years at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, I have observed the horrors of the parole system as experienced by my peers.
I recall while I was incarcerated, there was a woman standing in the recreation area of our housing unit who was very visibly pregnant and in her third trimester. I remember that she had just been recently released that past year, and now here she was again, back in prison with us and expecting a child. I knew this woman to be someone that I did not expect to be coming back to prison. She was a highly motivated woman, did not receive tickets in prison, and also was in recovery for substance use disorder and doing well.
Upon asking her what had happened, and why is she was back in prison with us again, she explained that she had simply attended a funeral of a family member and that another justice impacted person who was on parole also attended the funeral. This simple act of attending a family funeral was a violation of her parole and required her to go back on state grounds for 90 days.
I was stunned to find that she would now be forced to give birth in an incarcerated setting. I knew how difficult that situation would be as I had given birth to twins while incarcerated. I was worried for her and sad for the difficult start of life for her child. To me, this made absolutely no sense that a woman attending a family funeral would have to be re-incarcerated for three months.
I am so grateful that Less is More will now be a law to protect people from going back into prison after small violations such as dirty urines, late curfew, or heaven forbid, attending a family funeral!
I believe that it will be important after the law is enacted that parole officers abide by the new legislation. I hope that the law is followed and abided as it is written, and not up to the interpretation of an uninformed parole officer.
If we as a society believe that rehabilitation is true and possible, we must also give the formerly incarcerated person an opportunity to live their life and to do better. This means that their life would not be constantly interrupted with going back to prison for trivial matters.
The woman I speak of did in fact give birth in prison. I think of how her child’s life started, and how that could have been prevented if this new legislation had already been in effect then.
Activists, advocates, and legislators have worked tirelessly to get this law passed, and it is now time for it to be living and breathing. I look forward to the positive change, and that it will reduce mass incarceration.
Let’s move forward in agreeing that more is not more, but that Less is More, especially when it comes to the revolving door of incarceration in our state of New York.
Sammie Werkheiser
Waverly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.