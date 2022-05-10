In Support of
the Roe v. Wade Draft
Caller 1: Whoever leaked that about the abortion rights should never be a lawyer. He should be prosecuted. In fact, abortion rights — that is murder — no matter what anybody says. Legalized murder. Whoever leaked this, I know what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to get some of the wackos in the public to try and protest about overturning Roe v. Wade. I know they’re trying to influence the court, because this ruling probably won’t come down until later this month or next month. They should be severely disciplined for what they did, and it shouldn’t be too hard to find out who did it.
Caller 2: The month of May is a time to celebrate the love and dignity of motherhood in America. Sadly, our TV screens are filled with hordes of women shouting for their so-called right to abortion. They do not represent all of us. Many women grieve for the loss of even one baby, and deplore the casual sex that leads to casual abortions. As grandma used to say, “If you don’t want a baby, don’t order one.”
Caller 3: The raging debate over abortion mostly concerns a woman and baby, but there are two ways that men are affected, and they are polar opposites. In the first instance, a man with no desire to be a father or assume any related expenses is quick to remind the woman of her right to an abortion. The baby suffers the physical pain and the woman bears the emotional pain. In the second instance, the husband severely wants his child to be born, has no say at all, and the baby is aborted — possibly the only son or daughter he would ever know. Abortion brings sorrow. We can’t change the past, let’s improve the future.
Against the Roe v. Wade Draft
The upcoming decision on Roe v. Wade is a dark day for women and their personal reproductive rights. A group of people, predominantly men, should not have the final say over a woman’s reproductive rights.
Adoption vs. Abortion
Since 1973, over 63 million babies have been aborted because of the Roe v. Wade decision. My wife had to have a therapeutic abortion when she was four months pregnant, because she developed an infection that spiked a fever of 106 degrees. I almost lost her. We never found out if we lost a son or a daughter. Just think how many families in our nation are waiting to adopt a child.
Fun Event
I would like to say that the Touch-a-Truck event was really nice for the children of the community. We’d like to see more of these events. Keep it up, we’re really excited that these things are going on. Thank you.
Response to Keystone XL Complaints
Caller 1: This is for the person who complained about the Keystone XL Pipeline oil being bad. What do you think about the oil from Russia?
Caller 2: Who says that Canadian oil is bad? President Biden is asking Iran, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia to produce more oil. Why are we begging countries that hate the U.S. to do that? What about American oil? Under President Trump, we were energy independent. We even exported fuel to other nations. Canadian oil was meant to go to refineries in Texas. They can handle it.
Pick Up After Pets
To the people who walk their dogs down the street. When the dog defecates in a yard, pick it up, or you’ll be turned in.
Response to Mask Comment
This is in response to the Soundoff in last week’s paper. Maybe that’s the reason I don’t wear a mask, because I don’t wear a seatbelt either.
Pelosi’s Visit to Ukraine
Why did Nancy Pelosi go to Ukraine? That was a scary trip for a woman in her 80s. Why did she take Adam Schiff along? Maybe he was investigating Hunter Biden’s career with Barisma, or looking for another job. Hopefully he gets it.
Little League
Congratulations to the Sayre Little League on their Opening Day ceremonies and the games. The Morning Times published Opening Day photos from Athens and Waverly, but not from Sayre.
Editor’s Note: A photo from the Sayre Little League Opening Day ceremony appeared on Page 11 of the Monday, May 2 edition of the Morning Times.
Spend Elsewhere
I don’t believe I can vote for the Waverly Central School District’s capital project. I don’t believe the baseball team needs astroturf, and I don’t believe the softball team needs astroturf. It seems they can find a better way to spend the money.
Patty Mac’s Take: While turf will cost more in the short term, it will also be better for Waverly’s baseball and softball players — less rainouts, better field conditions, less injuries — and the school will likely pay less per year on maintenance. I would also think if Waverly has state-of-the-art baseball and softball fields, then the IAC and Section IV may put some playoff games there, which would be great for the school district and the community.
