Reduce, reuse, recycle
Caller 1: This is for Waverly residents; for recycling, we’ve seen it coming. First, Tioga County closes the transfer station. Number two, Tioga County opted to collect recyclables. Yet, when it was collecting the recyclings in the town county tax, they had a line for recycling. Now, RPM and Dependable Disposal has discontinued recycling-only service. You can now look for the county roads and farm lands that have their garbage and recyclables dumped throughout the county. Beware.
Caller 2: I would like to know if South Waverly is going to get a dependable recycling company to pick up their recycling. I walk around South Waverly and I count at least thirty properties who haven’t had their recycling picked up yet. How long is this going to continue? Editor’s Note: South Waverly Borough can be reached at 570-888-2125 for specific questions on the recycling program.
El Paso
It’s not surprising that the president said that he’s going to visit El Paso. I’m sure when he gets there we know there will be immigrants along the banks there. The Cartel should make sure they are not there. Then they’ll say, ‘Well, I don’t see a problem.’ I could be wrong, but I don’t think so.
Sidewalk sorrows
How come so many cars are parked on the sidewalks in Sayre Borough. Don’t we have a police department?
Thank you Steve Piatt
I would like to thank Steve Piatt for the interesting articles that he writes on the outdoors. Boy he certainly has had some experiences that I wouldn’t want but they sound pretty exciting. Thank you Steve, keep up the good work and you and Paula have a wonderful time on your adventures and let us know all about them.
Too little too late?
Biden visited the U.S./Mexico border, did he see the graze of the over 800 immigrants who drowned in the Rio Grande River trying to sneak into our country this year? Did he tell Kamala Harris that she doesn’t have the job of fixing the border problem anymore? Why is sleepy Joe suddenly trying to fix his mistakes? The 2024 election is still 22 months away. Does anyone really know how many illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border since Biden took office? Is this big visit just too little too late?
The NFL vs. Congress
The NFL versus the 118th U.S. Congress; This week America came together to show an outpouring of compassion for Damar Hamlin and his family. Millions of dollars were contributed to Damar’s charity for poor children. All NFL parties compromised to find an equitable solution to end the season in the playoffs. Then we have the nonsense at the Capitol. Do those newly elected representatives know that we the people pay them $174,000 per year plus free medical as a salary? Those six who voted present should have to return for one week’s pay for wasting our time. All the Democrats voted in unison and had a good time laughing at the Republicans.
Seats on school boards
How many seats on the school board of Athens and the school board of Sayre will be up for election this Spring? Whose terms are ending? Also, when can we begin obtaining the signatures needed on petitions that have names on the primary election ballot. Hopefully someone will answer here on Soundoff. Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for more information on local elections in future editions of the Morning Times.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.