Library Exhibit
I want to thank the Sayre Library for the display of indigenous people in this area. It’s really thought provoking and it was a very nice display. If people around here haven’t seen it, take a few moments out of your day and go look at it. It is really a nice display.
Nice Artwork
I’d like to congratulate the kids from the Waverly Art Department on the mural they did on the laundromat on Chemung Street. I think it looks great and they did a fantastic job. Thank you for doing it.
Energy Crisis
The U.S., for the first time in 70 years, was energy independent, and now is begging Russia and OPEC to produce more. Who benefits, Mr. Biden? Not the American people. Why? Oh, it’s your new policy — buy back better.
Long-time VP
Hey all you Democrats, it’s nice to see Joe Biden was Vice President for 36 years the other night on a talk show. Good one!
Editor’s Note: Biden said he “commuted (on Amtrak) every single day for 36 years as Vice President of the United States, after my wife and daughter were killed, I went home to see my family, never stopped,” during an address in Scranton, Pa.
COVID Mandates
It’s amazing all the people I know who won’t get the vaccine for COVID also won’t wear a mask. I personally don’t care, let them spread between them. It saves your life. I hate wearing a seatbelt, but it may save my life. That’s a mandate. This is my vehicle. I guess maybe we should protest that.
Socialists in Name Only
Bernie Sanders is an avowed socialist, yet he owns four houses. Maxine Waters has a $6 million mansion in California, but not in the district she represents. Nancy Pelosi reportedly is the richest woman in Congress. She owns an estate in pricey San Francisco, and another one in Napa Valley wine country. Are these very wealthy politicians going to donate anything in the name of socialism? I doubt it. God save America from the so-called socialists.
President or Puppet?
What do Joe Biden and Jeff Dunham’s character Walter have in common? They can both talk, but only if somebody else is pulling the strings.
Weed Worries
A committee of eight people recommended allowing marijuana dispensaries in Waverly. It seems like Trustee Burns has the right idea. Let the residents of Waverly have their say as to letting marijuana dispensaries in our town. Bring it to a vote. Seeing the people that frequent these places may surprise you. They are from all walks of life. Why do people exiting a business tend to hide their purchase? Sometimes in their trunk, under the seat, etc. Why do they have to be in our downtown? How about outside the village?
Road Safety
West Lockhart Street into Sayre from Elmira Street is unsafe. Without a center line people drive down the middle of the street without keeping to the right side. Please, isn’t there something that can be done about that? Center Street to Keystone Avenue could definitely use a center line, too.
Parking Questions
What are the regulations or laws for parking on the side of the road in Sayre Borough where no sidewalks exist? There’s supposed to be a right of way up to a person’s property, but just because the owner plants grass etc. It doesn’t make it theirs. Does the right of way exist? Can you park on it? As for my own property lines, it looks like the right of way is there from the center of the road and property lines are set back to accommodate right of way. Any opinions or comments?
Poor Sportsmanship
I recently attended a high school football game. I was appalled at the lack of sportsmanship. Not from the players but from the fans. The constant verbal abuse and hand gestures toward players, coaches and officials showed a total lack of respect for the game. This kind of behavior has no place in high school sports.
