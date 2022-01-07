On New Year’s Day January 1, 1922, the annual reunion muster and installment of officers for Charles F. Moore Camp No. 6, United Spanish War Veterans was held. Invitations for the event were issued on December 20, 1921.
Each Year the Charles F. Moore Camp entertained on New Year’s Day and no exception was made on the opening of the year 1922. The reunion opened at 11 a.m. with a business session of the camp at Sayre Borough Hall. Dinner was served at 1:30 o’clock in the afternoon at the I.O.O.F. Hall in the Tallmadge building on Elmer Avenue near the corner of Lockhart Street (The Talmadge building was for years the home of Paluzzi’s Store). Muster and installation was held at 2:30 o’clock. A meeting of the Luna Lair, M. O. S., a branch of the U.S.W.V was held at 6 o’clock at the Borough Hall. That was followed by supper which was served at 7 o’clock at the I.O.O.F. Hall followed by dancing.
The invitations were issued in the names of Roy Heverly, commander, and Fred H. VanDuzer, adjutant and they announced that dinner and supper would be served by the ladies of Helen Gould Auxiliary, which in itself guaranteed “good eats.” Besides the invitation to members, a special invitation was issued to anyone who served this country at any time between April 1898 and July 4, 1902.
The following announcement was made by Commander Heverly:
“Many distinguished guests are expected, among them being our Department Commander, L. M. Phelps of Erie; L. S. Spire of Buffalo, Department Commander of New York and member of his staff; comrades from Philadelphia Wilkes-Barre and other cities; Dept. Com. Frank Wood of Binghamton and a delegation from Barbour Camp, Commander Courtright of Elmira and comrades and ladies, Comrades of the N.Y. Baby Camp, Unity of Johnson City, and we hope Department President Maude Hineman of Pittsburgh, Pa.”
In preparation for the annual reunion and installation of officers, a meeting of Camp No. 6 was held at Sayre Borough Hall on December 28 and at that time the work of electing officers for 1922 was completed and afterwards Luna Lair also elected officers. The order for the election of officers of Luna Lair was issued by Richard Sherman and C. W. Kunkler. Sherman was “G.G.G.” and Kunkler was “T.L.L. G. G.” of the Lair, but just what those letters mean is something to wonder about.
Soon after the Spanish American War ended, in early 1899, discharged veterans formed fraternal societies to keep in touch with their former comrades. These included the Spanish War Veterans, the Spanish-American War Veterans, the Servicemen of the Spanish War, American Veterans of Foreign Service, the Army of the Philippines, the Veteran Army of the Philippines, the Legion of Spanish War Veterans and other smaller organizations.
At the start of the 20th century these groups began to merge. In 1904, the three largest groups, the Spanish War Veterans, the Spanish-American War Veterans and the Servicemen of the Spanish War joined to form the United Spanish War Veterans.
The United Spanish War Veterans Camp No. 6 began holding their meetings and events at the Sayre Borough Hall as soon as it was built in 1908 and continued to meet there until the early 1960s when the last of the veterans died. Bob Flick grand son of Richard Sherman can remember going to the top floor of the Borough Hall as a youngster with his grandparents Richard and Permilla Vough Sherman to events being held there by the Spanish War Vets.
Richard Sherman was a private in the United States Voluntary Infantry serving with Company L of the 42nd Regiment. Richard was born March 30, 1875, in Overton, PA. He married Permilla Vough, and the couple made their home in Sayre where they raised their three children: Geraldine (Mrs. William Weaver), Wilbur and Orpha (Mrs. Charles Flick). Richard died January 20, 1961.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
