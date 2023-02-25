I am not sure why anyone would want to run for President of the United States, but people are already lining up to start the race. Hopefully the final two years of President Biden’s term will go a lot smoother than the first two. Presently all of our big problems are laid onto former President Trump.
Who do you think present problems will be laid onto when the new president is sworn in in 2025? You guessed it, President Biden! Did he stop building critical sections of the wall at the border, and open it up to people from all countries? Did he stop building of pipe lines so moving energy has to be done by rail or truck? Look what just happened in Ohio. I hear it was Trump’s fault for a worn out wheel bearing or axle. Just think if something like that happened in the Valley or even in a major city. Leprino’s is sitting right on the tracks where dozens of tank cars pass.
Did the President appoint the best qualified people to the most important cabinet positions? Did he inherit the problem that now cost 300 young people their lives daily due to drug (especially fentanyl) overdoses? Do you have a lot of confidence that he will step forward and help end the war in Ukraine? Do you have a lot of confidence this country won’t be in a war by election day 2024? Do you feel a lot safer with Russia suspending their nuclear treaty with the U.S., and with North Korea, and Iran flexing their muscles, and China sending a spy balloon across the country?
Do you have a lot of confidence that the huge amount of homeless people in our major cities will be lowered, or they can get the same perks as illegal immigrants? Do you think wealthy people should be handed a government check for buying electric cars? Do you think inflation will be as low as when the administration started?
Do you think the new congress will accomplish a lot of legislation that will help lower the increases in the country’s deficit? Do you think congress will spend more time on investigations that never end, just like the last one? Do you think the major sanctuary cities will find some ways to lower the crime and murder rates?
How about this one, do you think the fed will finally stop raising interest rates and credit card debt will start decreasing? Do you think you will be doing better or worse than when the administration took office? Do you think that tax payers should be asked to bail out college student loans or interest on those loans? Do you think there will be any meaningful legislation from congress or leadership from the president to make plans to shore up social security and medicare for the next two generations as they did under Reagon/McNeill in 1983, which Senator Joe Biden voted for?
Another thing, do you think abortions should be allowed up until the day of birth, like is done in New York state?
I guess I am having a hard time coming up with many “Yes” answers. I hope you are doing better and maybe believe the country is going in the right direction. I don’t think the majority of the country believes that. I think the next president is going to be handed quite a mess.
We need a leader that will get us back to energy independence, get more critical sections of the border wall completed. A president that will appoint a bi-partisan commission to shore up social security and medicare. We need a leader that knows what common sense is and uses it. We definitely need a leader that will enforce the present border laws and a congress that will reform and strengthen border security laws. He or she needs to appoint the best qualified people for all appointments, and not for just for equity purposes, and knows how to run a business and can hire and fire as necessary.
Why would anybody in his right mind think they can ever make America Great Again?
We don’t know when Jesus will show up, so let’s pray for the best for America until then.
May God Bless you all and our country. Thanks to those that find time during your busy day to read the Morning Times, and for your feed back.
Ray Rinebold — Chemung
