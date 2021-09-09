Crack down on crime ... (reporting)
I’m wondering why it is necessary for the paper to have an entire page of police briefs. The police blotter seems to be an area of shaming people, and I’m just not sure that it’s necessary. I also feel that it makes our community look worse than it is, and I hope the Morning Times will reconsider using their valuable space for this.
No help for translator
It’s okay for an Afghan interpreter to go get Joe over there when he got lost in the snow, but now he’s leaving him there.
Abortion is murder
We’ve had some of the worst Supreme Court rulings in the past 50 years. This right to abortion — that’s murder. I don’t care what anybody says. And murderers go to prison for life, with a chance of parole in 25 years. Are you kidding me? They should be put to death. What does Satan have in mind, to release these guys and put uniforms on them?
Tragedy is on Trump
It is tragic that we recently lost 13 military lives, and it’s even more tragic that in the last 20 years, we lost 2,000 military lives that were really senseless. Above all though, it is really tragic that former President Trump is responsible for thousands of deaths from COVID-19 because of his lies.
Police on Pennsylvania Avenue
I would like to know when the police will be on patrol on Pennsylvania Ave., up towards the day care center. People are speeding up there during the daytime from about 4:30 to 5 p.m. and about 10:30 at night until 1 in the morning. They’re racing cars up and down the street and there’s no cops.
Equipment issues
I’d like to know why the Biden Administration did not start at the beginning of this year, removing the equipment that we had in Afghanistan, instead of leaving it behind. Millions and millions of dollars of equipment was left there. The fighters that are there now in the Taliban are certainly going to use that. Why weren’t we bringing our equipment home? Why didn’t we load it on planes week after week to bring it back to the United States instead of leaving it there? They had plenty of time to plan this out, and I do not understand why we would have left all that expensive equipment — paid for by taxpayer dollars — behind for Taliban use.
COVID ventilation question
Does anyone know if the ventilation systems in the classrooms of the area schools are within the guidelines of mitigating the airborne spread of the COVID-19 virus?
Message for McLinko
This is for Mr. McLinko, who will be at the Rally in Troy on Sept. 12. Remember when everyone thought the world was flat? The COVID vaccine hesitancy running through the Republican Party threatens to do more than prolong this pandemic. It also threatens the ability to fight other diseases of the past and future. As you leave Troy on Sunday, be careful you don’t drive off the Earth.
Biden worse than Carter?
What a coincidence that the Bidens would visit the Carters for a photo-op without even wearing masks. Some people are already comparing President Carter’s mishandling of the hostages in Iran with Joe Biden’s blunders in his retreat from Afghanistan. How many Americans and our Afghan friends are trapped behind enemy lines with the Taliban. Someday, historians may decide that Biden is a worse president than Carter, the peanut farmer from Georgia. God bless America.
Sundays are for church
I saw in the paper that there was a rally on Sunday down at the Walmart on Elmira Street. Back when I was growing up, we all went to church on Sunday. Maybe with the way the world is, with the pandemic, the people stranded in Afghanistan and all the other issues we’re having — maybe on a Sunday afternoon, we should be praying instead of rallying against something that can save all our lives.
Unwilling and unaware
After seeing what COVID does to people, how could any hospital workers not want a shot? Come on, think about it.
What if you get sick?
I was wondering if the people that are against masks and vaccinations will run to the hospital when they get COVID.
Thoughts on POTUS?
I was just wondering how many people voted for Biden and are happy with him leaving our American soldiers, and 13 military deaths. He’s made one heck of a mess out of our country in eight months.
