School name correction
The Soundoff on April 12 regarding Henry Farley’s piece on Waverly schools, you got the school in question wrong. It’s West End School, not Weston. Does he have any information on that building?
Code questions
What month does enforcement start of the borough codes? Also, why can’t the enforcement office have published in the Morning Times their monthly activities?
How Biden met his wife
Caller 1: Three years after his wife died in a car accident, Joe Biden started dating Jill — three years later. She never babysat for his son or for him. The lies are what the Republicans do best. Here’s another one, Alex Jones was sued by the parents of the children who were killed in the Sandy Hook shooting. He lost millions for saying it was a lie. Just like the Republicans always do: lie.
Caller 2: This is in response to the person who called and stated that President Biden met his wife while she was babysitting his son. That person needs to get off of Facebook and get some real news because that is definitely not true.
Part time clerk
I see that South Waverly is hiring a part time clerk that interfaces with the community. It would be great if they hire a resident that is knowledgeable of the community and its history.
Divided states of America
I’m wondering how many good people on both sides of the aisle would change their lifelong political affiliation and support a third party to end the national gridlock and save the divided states of America.
That won’t be cheap
Is it true that the average cost of a new electric car is around $58,000? I could buy two new normal cars for that price. With interest rates going up, how could the average American citizen afford to finance an electric car? Don’t you need a special electric line in your house just to charge the car’s battery? My home electric bill has shot through the roof the last two months. How much would it cost me to charge the car’s battery every night? If that same battery dies, would I have to send a request to China to get a replacement? That won’t be cheap.
Comedian quote
The comedian George Carlin once said, “The real reason we can’t have the ten commandments in a courthouse, you cannot post thou shall not steal, thou shall not commit adultery, and thou shall not lie in a building that’s full of lawyers, judges, and politicians, it creates a hostile work environment.”
Where’s Dear Abby?
I’m just wondering what happened to the Dear Abby section in the Morning Times. It used to run right after the comics on the next page, just curious.
Editor’s Note: Sometimes space in the paper can be thin, which leads to the occasional omission of our regular advice columns, depending on the day. Other days we don’t receive a Dear Abby from syndication. Regardless, there are no plans to not have Dear Abby continue to be published regularly.
Spam
Why does spam risk have to use the Robert Packer Hospital’s numbers?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.