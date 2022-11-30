If you’ve been following labor news, you might have heard today (Nov. 29th), that four railroad unions rejected the tentative deals put forth in their negotiations. The other eight unions, while they voted to accept their contracts, would stand with the other unions and strike, if necessary.
All this over sick leave.
BNSF Railway Co. 2021 earnings were a record for the railroad, according to Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffet. With the railroads posting record profits, it begs the question, why not fairly compensate the workers who actually run the railroads? Public ownership of the railroads would be ideal, but maybe we’re not ready for that conversation.
With Christmas weeks away, and a deadline of December 8th for negotiations, this could be devastating for the economy. Which is great, in my opinion, because “the economy” always means “rich people’s money.” They’ll be fine.
Here’s the bad part: “pro-union” president Joe Biden has hinted at invoking the Railway Labor Act, passed almost 100 years ago, to circumvent a strike and force employees to work. If they strike anyway, they will be subject to fines and jail time. It might be tough to put 115,000 workers in jail, but this is America, and putting people in jail is what we do best.
But doesn’t that undermine one of the main purposes of a labor union?
Yes.
But I thought this was the land of the free?
No, unfortunately.
People being forced to work is the opposite of freedom. People love to praise freedom and democracy, until they punch a time clock or encounter a slight inconvenience. I guess we’ve reached the stage of capitalism where the government can threaten people with jail for asking for fair pay and benefits. I hope you are as bothered by this as I am, and I hope Biden will do the right thing and give the workers what is owed them, but I won’t hold my breath.
In the meantime, solidarity with the railway workers, and solidarity with the working class.
