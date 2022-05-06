Ben Ball the first resident of Athens Township to wear a “stove-pipe” hat who during his life ran the gamut between success and failure in a picturesque manner died September 20, 1921, in an insane asylum near Eustis Florida according to a letter received in Athens in January of 1922.
Ben Ball’s father, also named Ben Ball, was one of the early settlers of Athens and Litchfield townships. He acquired much property for those days and was considered a man of wealth. Ben Ball Jr. was born in September of 1845 in Litchfield Township to affluence, and he took advantage of this fact as soon as he reached early manhood. He was one of the leading “spirits” of his day. He purchased the first silk hat seen in Athens and Litchfield Townships and he drove the fastest horses and the best carriages in this section. It was said that he purchased the first cutter ever in the townships. These outlays did not greatly deplete the family fortune. Instead, the money was spent in courts of law. The senior Ball commenced a series of suits against his neighbors. He owned half a dozen farms and troubles over boundaries were carried to the courts with disastrous results. Ben Ball, Jr., commenced reading law not as a law student, but in order to know just how far a man could go and still keep out of trouble. He had a retentive memory and much ability, and it was said that he “knew more law than most lawyers.” The family fortune dwindled until, but little was left. During this time Ben Sr., his son Ben Jr., and another son named John, were living together in Athens, and the father died, it was the current opinion at that time, as result of an operation for hemorrhoids (piles) which was performed by Ben Jr. No action was ever taken against the son because of the death of the father, who had willingly submitted to the operation, according to general belief.
The two brothers went before the public in districts not far from here, when they were proprietors of a hog and skunk farm on a hill in Athens Township. They purchased old horses, that were just about able to hobble and brought them to their farm and killed the animals for food for their skunks and hogs. By this method they commenced accumulating money. Old horses cost but little and pork and skunks’ pelts were valuable. During this time John did much of the work, although he was a small man. Ben, despite the fact that he was one of the largest men in this section of the country, did but little work and spent his time studying law. They lived in a ramshackle house with nothing of much monetary value except law books and surrounding fields were literally covered with carcasses and skeletons of animals. Kick one of the carcasses and out would run several pigs. Kick another carcass and out of it skunks would run. Finally, complaints were made, and the hog and skunk farm gained wide publicity. Pictures of the farm and of hogs feeding on dead horses appeared in many papers. The result of the publicity was that the Ball farm proved a failure. Then for years the brothers earned a living by trading and doing odd jobs. They finally seized a small piece of land that was claimed by Charles Randolph and took possession. During the trouble the small shack that had been used as a house was torn down and when Randolph attempted to regain possession shots were fired at him. Randolph them made complaints before Justice H. F. Johnson of Athens and the warrant was placed in the hands of Constable A. C. McGovern. The officer found Ball living in a tent that had been pitched on the floor of the Randolph home. It was expected that the man would resist arrest, so McGovern, who was far from being small, was accompanied by Edward Spaulding, a man who weighed well over 300 pounds. Ben Ball looked the two men over for a few seconds and then submitted to arrest. The Ball brothers were given a prison sentence and that was the last heard by the authorities of either John or Ben for over 15 years. When the sentence was completed, the men disappeared. The fact was revealed that a certain resident of Athens, who had much financial means, decided to give the two men a fresh start in life. He furnished the funds that resulted in the men going first to South Carolina and later to Florida. But the new start proved a failure and the men soon reverted to their old manner of living. Near the time of Ben’s death his mind commenced wavering. Finally, he was sent to an insane asylum. It was found that he was only a shell of his former self. Both his mind and his strength were gone, and it was evident that he had not been receiving sufficient food. After being bathed he was given a good meal. Acute indigestion developed quickly, and he died. John Ball was at that time living a hand to mouth existence at Eustis, Florida. John Ball born in 1847 died August 12, 1926, in River Junction Florida.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
