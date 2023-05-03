Woke mentality
Woke: Now there’s a topic that 90 percent of people have no idea what they’re talking about historically, theoretically, or empirically. But that group of 90 percent have very strong views about woke, morally and emotionally.
Valley Idol winner
I’m calling to find out who won the Valley Idol competition. I noticed there was an article in the newspaper previously but I never heard who won the actual contest. Editor’s Note: Sondra Pedmore took home the 2023 title.
I’m just saying
I think the state of Pennsylvania should spend some money and time to clean the dead trees along the river banks of the two rivers. I’m just saying.
More junk cars
That person in Sayre complaining about the junk cars, they should come to Athens and see how many there are around here.
Now is the time
For several years, the prevailing (inaudible) of solving a budget crisis has been to kick the can down the road. With a debt of $31 trillion, we have reached the end of the road and the can must stop here. There may be hard times ahead as lawmakers lacking math skills are forced to except reality. No more vote buying. Our nation’s future is at stake and a temporary default is better than a permanent crash. If you think Senator Schumer needs an attitude adjustment, tell him so. Remember how President Biden wants to unite our people? Now is the time.
Columns
I agree with the earlier Soundoff about missing the advice columns. Doctors column is also missing and the Mother Goose and Grimm are too. So, there’s very little leisurely type in your paper so it would be nice to have those things back.
Shared police services
Each year, South Waverly pays Sayre for shared police services. Why don’t we ever see the police patrolling South Waverly? If we have shared services, they should be patrolling South Waverly equally to Sayre. Editor’s Note: The Sayre Police provide the borough with a monthly coverage report that is read off at each monthly borough meeting. The borough office could provide more information.
Catholic Charities
I am so glad that Catholic Charities in Nichols made headlines in the Morning Times. They do so much good for years now, feeding and clothing so many people. I know that with the high rent, they have to pay and is sometimes a struggle to keep going at that pace. I hope that some group will hold a benefit for them or donate to them.
Sayre police
Sayre police needs to patrol over by Snyder School. No one is obeying the 15 mile per hour speed limit and cars are flying through there.
Roadwork ahead
I was just wondering when they are going to start the work on Keystone Avenue. I read in the paper on March 20 that they were supposed to start but apparently not. I don’t know what’s going on. Editor’s Note: In the March 25 edition of the Morning Times, PennDOT gave an update and stated the project would resume in June.
Just kidding
President Biden is running for re-election, or at least walking towards 2024. Is sleepy Joe still planning on keeping Kamala Harris as his VP? Even big John Fetterman could do a better job than her. Just kidding.
Thanks again
To all the Waverly taxpayers: thank you for educating the Valley students. We living in Sayre can’t wait for our property tax reduction. Thanks again Waverly taxpayers.
