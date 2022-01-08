The new year is well under way, and odds are pretty heavy that 90% of all New Year’s Resolutions have already been broken. The ones that stand any chance of coming true are “I’m going to be a better person,” and “I’m going to read more books.” In both cases you’re giving yourself about 51 weeks to change absolutely nothing, and then pulling a week of furious do-gooder stuff to show how good you’ve become, or to plow through two books instead of the one you finished last year. Reading 50 Shades of Grey twice doesn’t count.
The situp number is up to 3 this evening. That’s my fresh start for this year. The goal is 365 on 12-31-2022. I’ll keep you posted…
Wrapping up a bit of business from last year: I was graced with a wonderful email from a loyal reader a few weeks ago– a lady who was very kind in her comments about ElderSpew, and who asked for the recipe of my favorite comfort food…raspberry tapioca whip. Here then, follows the how-to as described by my sainted mother in the 1978 “Camptown Ladies Doo-Dah Dishes” recipe book:
Thaw two packages of frozen raspberries, combine the juice (2 ½ cups, adding water if needed) with ¼ cup minute tapioca. Let stand 5 minutes, then bring to a boil. Remove from heat, add the berries and place in the refrigerator to chill overnight, covered. When chilled and thickened add 2 cups of whipping cream, whipped and sweetened with 1 ¼ cups sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla, spoon-stirring. Rechill til ready to serve. Invite Lloyd Davis to taste-test. (I added that last part just now!) There you have it ladies and gentlemen…may it please your tastebuds as it has always excited my own.
Now then…moving right along…my “fresh start” as I write this evening (Monday night) includes my first Reese’s peanut butter and chocolate Christmas tree (leaving me with three more to dispose of) and a steaming cup of Keurig hot cocoa. Weight loss be darned! Better person…HA! That’s last year’s news. It’s party time!
In my mind’s eye, I’m seeing acres of Boston Cream Donuts and barrels of Dr Pepper and Root Beer forming a fence around the entire thing.
All for me.
Sorry–I got sidetracked there for a minute. The hazards of chocolate deprivation, followed by caving to unnatural peanut butter and chocolate urges. I blame Santa Claus. He’s responsible for providing temptation to a weak spirit.
And now a bit of a twist on the fresh start theme: those who know me know I’m a dedicated fan of all things Penn State. Football, wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, THON…I bleed blue and white. Our New Year’s football bowl game was a sad state of affairs, plunging fandom at large into a negative tailspin. And then came the fresh start…the next day members of my family were at the Bryce Jordan Center for the men’s basketball game against the collegiate bluebloods from Indiana University. Lucky dogs! I, on the other hand, was in a hotel room, riveted to the Big Ten Channel broadcast of the game. I figured I’d try to spot my clan in the stands while the Nittany Lions absorbed a pasting at the hands of the Hoosiers. After all, PSU hadn’t played in three weeks due to COVID-related issues, and Indiana was, well, Indiana.
They were 10-2; we were 5-5. They had an All America shooting guard. We had spunk. Slowly but surely spunk began to assert itself, and slumped shoulders still saddened by football futility began to straighten as the game remained close through the first half. The blue and white actually took a one point lead into the halftime locker room, and hope, as it will, began to spring eternal in my hotel room.
Back and forth it went, the bad guys grabbing the lead briefly, but spunk–and great shooting from 3-point territory–brought the good guys back. Suddenly we were up by 10 points with ten minutes to play and I was soloing on the happy dance. Then we stopped hitting shots while the hated enemy reeled off nine consecutive points—most of that from the foul line, because we were hitting their players instead. Our best rebounder got sidelined at the worst possible moment with a leg injury…but spunk brought him back just as all seemed lost. A fresh start.
As time wound down, victory and loss danced a precarious highwire act,
and I paced madly back and forth in front of the TV, arms thrashing, shouting encouragement and invective at athletes who couldn’t hear me, sweat pouring off of my beet-red face. We’re up by a single point, and inbounding the ball with 15 seconds on the clock. I’m practically sobbing because I’ve seen us lose too many times because we couldn’t get the ball inbounds.
“Do you believe in miracles? YES!” We got it in and drew a foul. Sank both free throws. The bad guys got two 3-point shots off in the final 13 seconds and clanked both off of the rim. My shout was probably heard in every room on three floors of the hotel.
We’re 6-5! A fresh start to the new year. It’s a good year to be a Nittany Lion…at least for today.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.