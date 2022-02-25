The following was big news in the local papers in 1921. Electric wires, which it was believed became crossed, caused a fire in the cellar of the Farmer’s National Bank in Athens (C&N Bank today) about 10:15 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, November24, 1921 that for a time threatened the destruction of the building. The timely discovery and prompt and efficient services of members of the Athens and Sayre fire departments prevented the flames from gaining any headway and after about an hour during which the firemen worked under great difficulties the fire was pronounced out.
At the point where the fire started there were electric wires fastened to the joists. It was believed that two of the wires got crossed setting fire to the joists and after the flames got under headway two gas meters located nearby melted off and the gas flowing from the main fed the fire and made it difficult to extinguish the flames so that the gas could be shut off.
Night patrolman Ray Eldred and Harry Brown left the office of the Athens Motor Company a few minutes after 10 o’clock and as they passed near the rear of the bank building, they detected the odor of smoke and made some remark about it but concluded that it came from a bonfire that had been built in the neighborhood in celebration of the football victory. (That afternoon Athens High School defeated Sayre High School in the S.V.I. A.A. championship game Athens 7, Sayre 0. Athens scored in the last period of the game.) They continued around the Flat Iron and up Main Street until they reached the front of the bank where they heard someone call from the rooms of A.E. Bressler, over the post office, which adjoined the bank building, that there was a fire in Dr. Layman’s office, which was located over the rear of the bank. Eldred and Brown hurried to the town hall and Eldred drove the truck to the front of the bank while Brown sounded the alarm, which was brief for in doing so he broke one of the ropes.
By this time, it was discovered that the fire was in the rear of the cellar of the bank. Axes and bars and all manner of implements were soon at hand, and they were needed in order to gain an entrance through the cellar door, which was heavily barred on the inside. While this was going on the front door of the bank was opened and William Hosmer and W. G. Schrier, crawling on their hands and stomachs managed to drag a chemical hose to the rear inside cellar door, but they were not able to render much service after they reached that point because of the dense smoke. The chemical hose was from the truck of the Sayre fire department.
While all this preparation was going on other fireman rescued Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gay and daughter Miss Vivian Gay, and Mrs. A. E. Bressler from their apartments over the post office building, by means of ladders placed to the second story windows. The smoke was so dense in the upper part of the building that they were unable to get out by the hall route.
The fire was contained to the cellar of the building and the damage caused by the flames was not very extensive. The damage by smoke, however, ran quite high.
Soon after the first alarm was sounded in Athens someone turned in a call for assistance from the Sayre department. Within a few minutes after that another alarm was sounded by the bell at Protection Hose and then a second alarm was given by the Sayre fire whistle. The entire department, three companies from Sayre responded.
The telephone operator at Sayre was told where the fire was and asked to turn in an alarm to the gas plant so that the whistle could be sounded but the men at the gas plant alleged that they never got called.
The Athens firemen were very much handicapped due to the lack of smoke masks, and they were needed at this fire.
The building located at 428 South Main Street in Athens is still in use as a bank today 101 years later.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
