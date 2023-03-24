Where is President Biden and for that matter, where is Vice President Harris? I think you can guess they are at very friendly talk shows and photo ops, letting law abiding citizens know they would like to make it harder to buy a legal weapon and promoting equity over performance. They both believe climate change is our biggest pressing problem. Are they talking about crime? No. Are they talking about the millions of fentanyl pills coming across the border, yes, and how they are proud of the record amounts that has been seized by the undermanned Border Patrol. There is no talk about the millions of pills that are found all over the country. No mention of the hundred’s of thousands of Americans killed by the drugs. I don’t see them even mentioning the heart broken families that are losing over 100,000 young people a year from drugs. Getting Narcan for school districts isn’t the real answer.
Do you hear any other mention about the southern border, no. Do either know how to get to the border, as well as most of the democrats in Congress? They have no clue how many terrorists are evading law enforcement and sneaking into the country from over 100 countries.
The president has no intention of holding a real press conference and getting real probing questions. He doesn’t have to and he knows it. He has friendly media and all his advisors out there to speak for him. If he is having a small press conference with foreign leaders, he has his note cards with his friendly reporters to call on.
I hear some about ethics, and I know Washington D.C. is a place where ethics may be hard to find. How is a President or a long time member of congress, working on their meager pay, become a multi-millionaire, with multiple homes, even if their wife is a school teacher? Their family members and close associates have become wealthy just being close to the politician. That may not be illegal, but is it ethical? If we don’t find a way to get term limits on all these people nothing will change.
After the abrupt pullout of Afghanistan and the billions of dollars worth of equipment left for the Taliban, we are now hearing from the pentagon that ISIS is recruiting again, ready to attack American interests in the next six months. Now, with no strategy on getting this war over with in Ukraine, other than sending more arms and money over there with no end in sight, what is the plan?
Ukraine is being black mailed by the nuclear armed Russians. They are not allowed to attack anything in Russia for fear of a nuclear attack. The Russian peoples lives go on as normal, other than burying the dead soldiers that are drafted into the army to go and fight in Ukraine. The nuclear armed countries have no fear as they can bully their neighbors without consequences. Look at North Korea, China, Iran and others.
Remember the Cuban missile crisis in 1962 when the old Soviet Union thought they could get away with bullying the United States and install medium range missiles in Cuba that could reach most major cities on the East coast of the United States. President Kennedy defied his military leaders and quarantined Cuba and had the Navy’s 6th fleet stop and inspect all ships heading for Cuba. Kennedy eventually got the Soviets to remove the missile sites and ship all the materials back home. He was in constant contact with Soviet Premier Khrushchev.
In the 1980’s President Reagan was in constant tough talks with with the then Soviet Premier Gorbachev, and eventually had the Berlin wall torn down and the Soviet Union broke up.
Where is President Biden in leading the way to get the Russians to stop wiping out the Ukrainian people and devastating that country. Biden hasn’t called Chinese president Xi since the spy balloon fiasco. Somebody needs to step up and be a leader and get this war, that we are financing over with soon!
Thanks for your time, God continue to Bless you, your family and the USA.
Ray Rinebold — Chemung
