Why doesn’t Sayre join Waverly and Athens and create a snow removal from sidewalks law? Sayre’s sidewalks have not been done for two weeks and two snowstorms. Sayre’s plan is to wait for the sun and warm weather to clean these walks.
A solution exists
To remove violence from our society, we must change people. There will always be weapons. If every gun was gone from the planet, angry young men would use knives, hammers, cars, poison and matches that let their rage immaturity. A solution exists. Lawmakers must use tax dollars wisely to benefit citizens. Wealthy businesses must set a profit ceiling so customers can keep their own homes. Parents must teach respect and compassion for their children and do it by example. If these rules are followed, everyone will benefit. Let’s start today.
Get your facts straight
This is for the person who called in complaining about the omnibus bill: Please get your facts straight. The deficit in this country increased under Reagan, both Bush’s, and Trump. The deficit went down under Clinton and Obama, Thanks for Joe Biden for decreasing it from Trump. Please get your facts straight.
Take the money and run
With the $1.7 trillion law they passed, it’s no wonder they are going to hire 87,000 IRS agents and they are going to come after our money, every bit of it, to cover this and this lower income bracket is going to get hit the hardest.
Welcome home
I have a good idea for all the Democrats and the people that think it’s alright for the illegal immigrants to come into our country: Why don’t they open up their homes and hearts for these people and let them in their places to live? I don’t think you are ever going to see that happen.
Omnibus bill
The omnibus bill: Why couldn’t President Biden wait one more day to sign the $1.7 trillion bill before going on vacation? Then he could have read the 4,155 pages of Air Force One. Why do these American taxpayers have to send a private courier to the Bahamas to get Biden’s signature? Was that added expense included in the bill? What a joke.
Reese’s rebuild?
Does anybody know if Reese’s restaurant is going to rebuild? I sure hope so.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.