New Transportation Method
I think I’ll get a Schwinn. That’s the only gas I can afford.
Surplus Spending
If the Pennsylvania state government has a surplus of money, they should spend some trying to eradicate the Gypsy Moth caterpillars from future infestations like this year. My neighbor said he could hear them chewing up the leaves in his trees at night. The white female moth lays a sack of eggs and the brown male does his job. What can the average homeowner do to destroy them? Please help.
Cheney’s a Chump
To the Democrat who said he would vote for Liz Cheney — she’s nothing but a liar and a traitor.
Our Own Problems
$1.7 billion in new aid to Ukraine? What in the world are our leaders thinking, when we have our own inflation crisis here at home? Gas and food prices are soaring, and we’re sending $1.7 billion to Ukraine for a war you know they can’t win and is just being prolonged. We need to knock some sense into our leaders and keep our money here at home.
Inactive Politicians
Years ago, we got involved in a war because one person tried to tell us what to do. Now, 80 percent of the things that have been passed have been done by executive order. I don’t know why we have elected officials who are doing nothing but collecting a paycheck.
Social Media
Facebook? It should be called Farcebook. Everything on it is a farce. Everybody has a comment. Everybody has a reason for being on Facebook, but in reality it’s a farce. So let’s call it what it is — Farcebook.
Jan. 6 Testimonies
To the voters in Bradford County — Steve Bannon will soon be called to testify for his role in the insurrection at the Capitol. Soon Doug McLinko should be called to testify to his role in the coup in ties with Bannon. Have our county commissioners shown voter fraud in counties in Pennsylvania?
Delivering Mail
To the person who called about a postage stamp being 60 cents — Why don’t you figure out how much it would cost to drive a letter to Towanda or California?
Heavy Flow
We live on a short street in Sayre that’s being used as a diversion route for construction, and cars are traveling constantly during the day at very fast speeds. A lot of them are texting and driving. I counted 62 cars in one hour last week. It’s quite hard to cross the street and get out of the driveway. Maybe if there were a speed limit sign, they might think twice.
Israel
The land of Israel was given to Abraham and his descendants. The West Bank and the Ghaza Strip shouldn’t even be there. They’re a part of Israel, from the River Egypt to the River Euphrates. Any government that tries to split Israel up is in big trouble.
Looking for Support
It would be nice if the Valley community businesses would support the Valley Chorus.
Pennsylvania Politics
Doug McLinko hosted Mehmet Oz last week, that carpetbagger from New Jersey, to come to Bradford County to explain to us why he would be good for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I say no thank you, Dr. Oz, basically because his net worth is $100 million-$500 million. Secondly, he claimed residency in Pennsylvania by living in his mother-in-law’s house in Philadelphia. That family’s (his wife) business is worth around $3 billion. So, for all you Bradford County millionaires and billionaires, you have a lot in common with New Jersey native Dr. Oz. For the rest of us, I say let’s vote for a native Pennsylvanian.
Message to Landlords
If you are a landowner with tenants, it is your responsibility to control their activities. If you are unable to do so, maybe it’s time to sell the property or evict the tenants.
Gas Prices
Come on, the president does not and cannot control gas prices. The big oil companies do that, just like chewing gum companies control the price of chewing gum. Oil executives know electric cars are going to ruin their gas business, so they want to make as much money as they can now. Think about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.