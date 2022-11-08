Another Spectrum scam. I bundled my telephone, TV and computer with Spectrum. Last week I got the new scam. They asked my age, then they said the government has a new program to help senior citizens pay for their cable. He asked how much I was paying each month for $19 in change. They put me on hold and I had to listen to music for several minutes. When he came back, he said he could get me a discount of $20 a month. All I had to do was send him a check for $199 before my due date of November 2. That’s when we parted company without exchanging pleasantries.
Editor’s Note:An article was written on this subject in the Oct. 28 edition of the Morning Times.
Liar liar
The Republican Party is made up of lies. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy, and especially Donald Trump comes to my mind.
Rich people problems
CEOs of this country with their greed for money has started this inflation mess. They raised the prices on everything and made packages and cans smaller. We need to make the rich problems of this country go away.
McLinko
According to McLinko, Trump was such a great president then why has our country been in such turmoil ever since he won? He cheated people out of money with his college program, took money from his charities, and refused to pay his contractors the money he owed them. Since he lost the election he has started more false statements against everybody who dared to challenge him. Now McLinko wants to turn Pennsylvania upside down only because Trump lost.
The end of an era
I am really unhappy that Parade, Relish, and Spry Living will no longer be part of the printed paper. I look forward to each one and enjoyed reading them. It’s sad the supplier has such a little regard for the faithful subscriber to the newspaper.
Editor’s Note:Thank you. We are investigating possible alternatives.
