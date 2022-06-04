Editor,
The Valley truly is a unique place. While we share a border, we also share so much more — a common history, culture, life experiences, and a determined spirit. Our area has seen much by way of hardship over the last few years, particularly the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, but setbacks such as this only serve to strengthen our sense of community and help us emerge stronger and more resilient. We not only survive, but we improve and prosper.
Along those lines, the combined efforts of the Athens, Sayre and Waverly Business Associations is putting together the Valley’s first triathlon, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24. Dubbed the ‘Penn York Valley Triathlon,’ the event will consist of a five mile run, a 15-plus mile bike ride, and a seven-plus mile kayak trip down the Susquehanna River, with the intention of bringing in hundreds of participants and thousands of fans to our area, thereby boosting the local economy. Our goal will be to make this annual event the third leg of a Bradford County trio of athletic competitions, which also includes current triathlons taking place in Towanda and Wyalusing.
Planning an event such as this can be daunting, and even impossible, without an adequate amount of assistance. In order to make this triathlon a success, as well as all future ones, we need the help of the local communities. Please consider offering your time and talents toward this worthy cause. Do you have a knack for organizing, planning and getting things done? Feel free to join one of our many planning committees. Our next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Celebrations Cafe in Downtown Sayre. Are you great at explaining instructions, providing direction, or do you have excellent people skills? Consider being a volunteer on the day of the event; you can express your interest by contacting Melanie Stratton at 570-731-7336 for more information. Would you like to show your support by participating in the event? We more than welcome as many local competitors as possible; just visit https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Sayre/PennYorkValleyTriathlon for more information on the event and to register.
We have an opportunity here in the Valley to do something really special, something that can grow and prosper our area, something that can make us an annual destination spot for many visitors from throughout our region, not just for this year, but for many years to come. But, we need the support of fellow citizens like yourselves to make this happen. Please consider attending our meeting on Wednesday, June 29. Any effort you can make toward making this dream a reality will be most appreciated.
John Eppers
Marketing Committee Chairman — Penn York Valley Triathlon
