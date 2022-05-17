2020 Election
Not one Republican office holder who has objected to President Joe Biden’s victory has objected to their own win on the same day on the same ballot using the same election system. Think about that one for a while.
Phone book
Why isn’t there a phone book with cell phone numbers, land line numbers and addresses?
Rough road
I’d like to know if the road from Main Street in Athens leading into the Valley Playland is an Athens Borough road, and if so, why in the world that don’t grade it and get rid of the holes there. It’s impossible to miss them and it’s an absolute disaster to try driving into the Playland park. It’s a shame. A new park like that with a terrible access road. If it is a public road belonging to Athens Borough they need to get out there and grade it.
High grass
I thought in Sayre there was an ordinance about high grass. Maybe hey ought to check on a couple places on Chemung Street.
Street sweeper
1. Thank you to the Athens Borough for running the street sweeper through the streets. It is so much better. Thank you.
2. Maybe the borough might want to think about not using the street sweeper during this construction. All it’s doing is making a cloud of dust on every street it goes.
Adoption vs. abortion
Since Roe v Wade passed in 1973 we have lost 63 million Americans to abortions. Just think of the thousands of families in our nation who are waiting to adopt a child. I know Valley residents who went to foreign countries to adopt a child. My parents adopted a son and so did I. America would be so much better if it was easier to get an adoption than it is to get a an abortion. God bless America.
Murders in Buffalo
1. A self-described white supremacist traveled to Buffalo and murdered 10 people, leaving behind a manifesto on the “great replacement theory.” This is a racist conspiracy theory endorsed repeatedly by Tucker Carlson on FOX, the nation’s most watched political pundit.
2. An 18-year-old Buffalo shooter buys an armored vest and assault weapons without his parents’ knowledge and drives three hours away to case the place. Where are the parents? He was causing problems at school and making threats the year before. Where were the parents that they didn’t monitor this kid’s behavior so that this tragedy wouldn’t have happened? Wake up parents. Check what your teenagers are doing so that they don’t go and do things like this and cause such terrible tragedy. I blame the parents.
State of the nation
Almost 200 years after our nation’s founding, Roe v Wade was enacted in 1973. I have a suggestion for the community. Each of us should reflect on our own lifetime to see if our quality of life as well as the nation’s may have changed since 1973. Do you have peace of mind and a sense of God’s blessing on the nation? Are the streets and neighborhoods safe? Are churches full on Sunday Morning? Are the old, the young and the needy well cared for? Are you prospering financially and optimistic for the future? Are most problems solved by respecting others? Remember to vote today.
Isn’t anybody writing?
I miss the letters to the editor columns that used to be printed quite often up until a couple of years ago. Doesn’t anybody write anymore? There must be a lot of happy people in the Valley.
Patty Mac’s Take: We run Letters to the Editor when they are submitted and meet our editorial standards and guidelines. Possibly, the number of letters has dropped because we brought back this platform in 2019 and have given our readers a new way to voice their opinions. We welcome all of our readers to send Letters to the Editor to editor@morning-times.com.
