Conspiracy theories have never been high on my list of things to obsess over, but I will admit to a long-standing suspicion about cars and appliances. I can’t begin to figure it out, but I have come to recognize a pattern of behavior among those non-sentient creations of mankinds’ collective genius.
I can’t say with any certainty when I began to take note of it…probably shortly after renting my own apartment fresh out of college. Since it was the responsibility of a landlord or landlady to replace or pay for repairs to things like dishwashers and laundry machines, or refrigerators and freezers that went belly up, it felt only like a bit of an inconvenience.
Ownership changed that perception the morning after purchasing a domicile of my own–a townhouse in the sleepy little town of Poolesville, Maryland. We woke up on that Saturday morning in May of 1979 as new homeowners and luxuriated in steaming hot showers. On the way down the stairs, I heard frantic pounding on the sliding glass doors that lead to the back yard… a neighbor was trying to call to our attention that there was a cascade of water rushing down the outside wall! Turned out that pipes that had filled in the previous autumn and frozen in the winter, were now doing their best to ruin both the interior and exterior wall of the living room. Welcome to home ownership! New wall and new carpet – and new plumbing–on day one.
Twice more in the 8 years of residence there–both times, oddly enough, on Super Bowl weekend–pipes froze and burst.
Things moved on to the automotive needs of our little family during those same 8 years…always at times when winter was bitter and finances were stretched to near disaster levels. A lovely little used Audi puked all its engine oil on Rte 15 not far from Harrisburg, leaving us with my inlaws’ second car until parts could arrive from Germany for the Audi. I promptly wrapped the loaned Chevy around a tree on an icy road just a mile from home. I was more than willing to start believing cars were stacking the odds against me.
I left that life behind me in 1987, leaving a failed marriage where it lay, disintegrating in the spring rains.
The world looked fresh and new for a while…but the conspiracy of the appliances sought me out, and resumed its uncanny knack for timing disaster around the holidays. Washers that wouldn’t shut off, filling two rooms ankle deep with water while we slept; freezers that stopped freezing while we were away, and greeting our return with the gut-wrenching stench of rotted meat.
Plumbing has reared its ugly head more than once as the roots of bushes invaded and blocked the pipe carrying everything to the septic tank. There is nothing quite as surprising or disgusting as flushing a commode and hearing a gurgling rush of water up through the shower and sink pipes. It’s never inexpensive and it usually happens when the ground is frozen three feet deep. I honestly don’t know the number of times we’ve had a plumber or two over for a post-holiday visit, shortly after the checking account and the credit cards are utterly tapped.
And now we come to last week: dead battery in one car, broken driver’s door handle in the other (that one required a search for a handle that became an epic adventure all by itself.) Those were the easy parts of the week. In fact, a generous benefactor took mercy on us regarding the battery, picking up the tab entirely. The conspirators never saw that one coming!
The killer—and again, how do they know when the time is right–was the plumbing in a return visit. There must be a commode-shaped cloud over my head, visible only to plumbing fixtures. We spent over a grand a few years back, getting the exit pipe replaced and encased in inches of concrete from house to septic tank. Along with vigorous cutting of bush roots all along the distance. Of course the tank was pumped out at the same time.
So here we were about a week ago, laundry running, dishwasher running, and visits to both bathrooms going on. Both commodes were flushed nearly simultaneously, and the results were just god-awful. Everything got kicked back up the pipes from whence it came, as well as all sinks and the shower. The noises were enough to set the dog dashing about in a frenzy of barking as the cat skittered into hiding under a bed. I would have gladly joined him if I could have squeezed myself under there.
Next day brought a cadre of experts who called in the septic tank truck to empty the underground receptacle. Seems the other end of the tank, where it exits into the leach field is now blocked by the roots of an evergreen tree. And why not? We are, after all, just out of the holiday season.
Of course right after this discovery, an Arctic freeze and a six or seven inch snowfall shut down any idea of digging up that end of the system. So here we sit, in a state of household disrepair that looks weirdly like our pioneer ancestors must have.
On a cheerier note: my sit up count reaches 17 this (Monday) evening. Just 348 more nights to go.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
