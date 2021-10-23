Never in the history of the written word has a man--or a woman, for that matter--come to the moment of creation in a state of less preparedness than I find myself in tonight. There are evenings when the words materialize on the screen of this handy little Chromebook as if by their own accord. This does not happen to be one of those nights.
Have you ever labored in your mind over a task that has an impending deadline, and yet step one continuously eludes you? My excuses are many, but feeble...the garage needed to be cleaned out; the recycling needed to be done; the Red Sox are at home for Game Three tonight; I over-ate at suppertime and I need a nap; it’s chilly in the house this evening.
I find myself glancing every few seconds at the TV as the Sox are slapping the ball all over the park...two runs in, bases loaded, one out...and the Astros AllStar second baseman just booted a routine ground ball. Oooh...a Grand Slam! This is fun!
Ever since I was a kid playing baseball in Gramma Hawley’s side yard in Laceyville, I’ve been a closet Red Sox fan. For most of the long years since then, they were better than my own Detroit Tigers, but sometimes, on the rarest of occasions, my guys came through.
Known pretenders, such as Reno Bertoia and Gail Harris, wore the uniform of the Tigers, but also guys like Kaline, Colavito, Bunning, Trammel, Whitaker. All five of those guys should be in the Hall of Fame, but Colavito and Whitaker, along with Bill Freehan, are still unrewarded. I demand justice!
Anything can distract me from the task at hand, as you can clearly see. Fortunately, my dog and my cat, they comfort me. As I have sat here at the keyboard, my two faithful pals, Maizie and Kael, have situated themselves on opposite sides of my chair, both with looks of deep caring and concern on their adoring faces. “Our lord and master is struggling and needs our help. Perhaps if he could get us our nightly treats he would feel better.” You can fairly see that thought flashing by, from one to the other, and back again.
Like it or not, they both have their own approach to addressing what they see as my floundering state of mind: to my left, Maizie fidgets hopefully, bright little eyes filled with nothing but genuine love; to my right, Kael sits stoically, no-nonsense feline face completely inscrutable, but unblinking yellow eyes filled with nothing but disgust and expectation of treats.
The perky little dog raises her left paw for me to hold, knowing I’ll reach down for it, and when I do, she immediately gives my hand a lick, knowing I’ll sense her adoration in the gesture. The cat leans his small flaxen little head forward, with the absolute knowledge that I understand I am to pet him until he’s done needing me. Anything short of that earns me a reproachful glare and an insistent little swat on the hand with the merest hint of claw tips involved.
Love is still love, no matter how openly or reservedly it’s expressed. The dog would gladly bleed out to show her love and devotion. The cat would gladly gut you ( or in this case, me) to let you know his love knows no bounds.
I, of course, respond to their respective psychological entreaties by leaping to my feet and heading for the treats cupboard. Feeding these two faithful companions will almost certainly refocus my mind on my writing task. The sounds of scrambling dog toenails and the soft pitty-pat of tiny cat’s paws double-timing across the kitchen floor are an immediate mood enhancer, as they assume their positions, happy little faces gazing up at my every move.
Feel better? I can’t help but feel the burden lift from my rounded old shoulders, as my furry buddies hit their treats like a couple of great white sharks. In a matter of seconds I’m back at the keyboard, completely reinvigorated and raring to go.
For about ten seconds, that rush of goodwill carries me forward and I contrive a title for today’s deathless prose. Now what? Two words...not much of a start.
Dawn approaches, and with it a deadline that demands Pulitzer Prize-worthy prose within mere hours.Steely resolve is all I have left. The pets have abandoned me and crawled off to sleep away what remains of the darkness. You might think they’ve played me for a fool.
My own take on it is this: of course they have. They’re psychologists, it’s their job to take me directly to the response they want from me.
Dear reader, my hope is to come to the writing table next week with full preparedness in hand, and a stunningly brilliant collection of thoughts, perfectly expressed. My expectation runs more along these lines: don’t hold your breath for anything much above doltish drivel. It’s the cross I bear.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
