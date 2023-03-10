I believe that children in this country should learn all of America’s history, the good and the bad — and no, that won’t cause them to “hate America.”
I believe that young people deserve an opportunity to figure out their lives, and I realize that some, such as trans individuals, have a harder time of that — they don’t need the government making it more difficult.
I believe that drag shows are entertainment, usually humorous, sometimes risqué, but it should be up to parents, not the government, whether their children attend—just as they would exercise that judgment when going to a performance of, say, a risqué comedian.
I believe that librarians should decide what books are available in their libraries — not a governor, not a legislature.
I believe that people can request that you use certain pronouns, but whether you oblige is up to you, as you choose your own words.
I believe that a family exists when love exists in a household, and children of any age should know that some families have one parent, some families have two mommies, and some families have two daddies — and the government should not punish teachers who say that.
I believe that critical race theory should continue to be taught in law schools, along with other legal theories, and if a high school teacher should mention it, it’s no big deal.
I believe that our government should consist of professionals dedicated to solving problems and making this country better — and not consist of troublemakers determined to sow division using scare words and conspiracy theories.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.