On the roads again
Caller 1: I think it’s time that the residents of Sayre Borough to organize and stop paying their water bills until the water company forces their contractor to fix the roads. This might get their attention.
Editor’s note: Road repairs regarding the Aqua project began Monday.
Caller 2: Rough roads ahead. It’s bad when you need a road map of the entire Valley to remember which roads are now closed or which ones are newly paved. It’s too bad Governor Wolf isn’t running for re-election, then he could have offered every driver in our Valley a free voucher for front end alignment. Winter is coming soon, when will the roads be fixed?
Caller 3: Dear Santa, I only want one thing for Christmas this year. I’ve tried my best to be a very good girl, so I hope you’ll give me my present. I want all the roads in the Borough of Sayre paved before Dec. 25.
Farewell Dr. Oz
Thank you kind-hearted Democrats for sending Dr. Oz back home to his six bedroom, eight bathroom mansion in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. How wonderful, he no longer has to pretend he’s not part of the top 10 percenters. Imagine the strain it was all those months to act like he was waiting for a paycheck because he worked for a living. So wrap up Mehmet, and don’t hurry back because we care as much about you as you did for us.
Blue state
It’s the day after election day and I woke up this morning and I am so thankful Pennsylvania is a blue state. I am so thankful that in this state a woman still has the right to choose over her own body.
Reese’s Family Restaurant
Caller 1: So sorry to Sandy, Charlie, and everyone at Reese’s. Good people and good food. It’s such a big loss.
Caller 2: My thoughts and prayers are with Sandy and the staff at Reese’s restaurant. I really hope she plans to rebuild and hopefully at the same location once everything is said and done. I really enjoyed visiting that restaurant and dining there. They’re a wonderful staff and had great food and a great dining atmosphere and experience. I’m going to miss it. We really can’t appreciate what she and the staff are going through now, especially if we have never been through it ourselves. Unless we were there, we can’t understand the full scope of her problems right now. God bless you folks for being there and I hope we can do something to help you get back on your feet and get the restaurant re-built as soon as possible.
Democrats are dope
Pennsylvania Democrats, get ready for the dope addicts.
Felons for Fetterman?
Senator Fetterman, now that big John has defeated Dr. Oz for Pat Toomey’s empty Senate seat in Pennsylvania, does he still plan to release one third of the convicted criminals in our state prisons? Doesn’t he realize that every one of them was found guilty by a jury of 12 peers? Was that just a political stunt to gain a vote from the prisoner’s families? Who knows the truth.
What red wave?
What happened to the red wave? You know, the Republican politicians, Fox News, Donald Trump, other conservative pundits who were promising a big red tsunami was coming last Tuesday? But sadly, it turned out to be little orange tear drops.
Newspaper purchases
You know, Obama gave Soros $5 billion to drill for oil off South America and they say he’s been using the money to buy elections and newspapers. He bought as much as 70 newspapers. Is this true?
Utility bills
I was just wondering if the commissioners and the elected officials can do anything about the gouging of the utility bills.
Back in time
Who needs electric cars? We can always go back to horses.
